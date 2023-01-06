Arts & Entertainments

My fans should get ready for new experience – Humblesmith

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Afrobeat music star and hits maker, Ekenedirichukwu Ijemba, popular as Humblesmith, seems to have a lot up his sleeves at the moment as he assured that his fans are in for new music experience this year. Determined to face his challenges and win rather than be cowed, Humblesmith said he had worked hard for months with back to back releases, adding that he planned to take his fans on a music voyage like never before, starting from end of the month.

In September and December, the Osinachi crooner released two hit singles; Ogaba and Born Champion that raised the bar and kept him busy all through Yuletide season, but the singer said he’s inspired to follow up with new tunes. Speaking further about his music plans, the singer who feted many of the under privileged at Christmas through his Hurn Global Foundation, maintained that apart from entertaining people with his music over the years, there is the other side of reaching out to downtrodden at a special time like Christmas and New Year.

On what has kept him strong in the game despite the competition that demands that he remains his best, Humblesmith said making great songs has always been part of his career, adding that the listeners and observers of the music industry know who gives them what they want when it comes to music delivery. “My plan this year is to role out great songs, videos and interact with my fans more through my songs and projects. As I said last year, I want to give my fans new music experience.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

‘You gave up fame to make us a home’ – RMD hails wife on 21st anniversary

Posted on Author Stories by Edwin Usoboh

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe- Damijo (RMD), has hailed his wife, Jumobi, on their 21st wedding anniversary. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 60-year-old movie star shared before and after pictures of himself and his wife in warm embraces. He also expressed his excitement over their union of more than two decades, describing their marriage […]
Arts & Entertainments

Meet Ishola Alarape, Fuji artiste extraordinaire

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Fuji music is arguably one of the most dominant ethnic music in Nigeria today. It arose from the improvisational Ajisari/Were music tradition but one man who has contributed immensely in taking this genre of music far and beyond boarders of African is Alarape Mufutau Ishola and Karube Aloma Fuji Organization Group. His name may not […]
Arts & Entertainments

AMVCA8: Organiser announces new c ategory, Best Online Social Content Creator

Posted on Author Our Reporters

MultiChoice in association with Africa Magic recently announced the Call for entries for the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs). For the eighth edition, organisers have announced the introduction of a new category for Best Online Social Content Creator in recognition and acceptance of the growing popularity and quality of social […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica