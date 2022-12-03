My Father in-law was a man of Peace- Bayelsa CPS, Alabrah

The Chief Press Secretary to Bayelsa State Governor, Daniel Alabrah, has described his father in-law as a man of peaceful disposition, whom he said also doubled as his own father haven lost his parents many years ago. Speaking at Agoloma town in Delta State during the burial of Pa Jarret Tunkarimu, Alabrah, who is married to Stella, the first daughter of Tunkarimu, said he served as a father that he never had. Describing Tunkarimu, who died at 79 years, as a man of truth, he said; “I saw my father in law a father I never had and the man actually treated me as a son. It is even very difficult for me to refer anything about in the past tense.

I was with him till the very last moment. “He actually stayed with us up until the time he was sick and we had to manage his illness. So, it is very painful to lose a father who was there for you, somebody that related with me so closely. “My late father in-law was a man that we have come to describe as a jolly good fellow. In fact, he is somebody who does not place premium on the things that others normally place premium upon. A very simple man, a very down to earth man. A lover of truth and a man of peace.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...