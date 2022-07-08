My father pays me N30,000 for each child I steal – Female kidnapper

A 22-year-old suspected female kidnapper has revealed how she had been kidnapping toddlers in communities in Ondo State in the past two years.

The suspect, Adeola Omoniyi, disclosed that she had been delivering the kidnapped children to her father, Ilesanmi Omoniyi, who in turn pays her N30,000 for each child.

According to the suspected kidnapped, who was paraded at the police headquarters alongside her father, she was apprehended at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State while on her third mission.

Confessing how she had been carrying out the crime, she said: “I’m a kidnapper. I do kidnap little children and I always deliver them to my father in his house at Igbotako. I was successful with the first two children I took but I was caught with the third one.

“After delivering the kids to my father, he used to give me N30,000 for each operation. I do use the money to take care of myself. I don’t know what he normally use the children for. All I do just to take them to him.

“He was the one that told me to always bring the children to him. I picked the first child from Ilutitun and the from Ilowo.

“It was when I was taking the child away that the mother raised alarm.

People gathered to beat me and I was taken to the police station before I was moved to Akure.

“I have been doing the business for about two years. The first one was in 2021 and the second one this year. I always ask the children when they are alone that where are they going and I hold their hand and they will follow me.”

However, the father of the suspected criminal who said that her daughter lied against him stated that she had been battling mental issues for some time

