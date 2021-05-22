My father thought I was sleeping around, not in school –Achievers’ best graduating student

Miss Mariam Oluwadamilola Oloko (21), a graduate of International Relations who emerged best student among the 330 graduands in the 2020/2021 academic session in Achievers University, Owo, in Ondo State, revealed in this interview with ADEWALE MOMOH, how her father’s doubt in her ability to excel in the university propelled her to achieve the feat amongst 15 first class students of the institution. Excerpts…

What propelled you to achieve this feat as the best student in this session?

Everyone out there just have to believe in themselves because I thought I had it in me actually to achieve this. All thanks to a man, Mr Oyewole, a lecturer in my school. He saw the potential in me and told me about it and I decided to work on it and I was able to achieve this. Also, I always remember, as l was told, that I was the reason my mum couldn’t complete her university education, and l vowed to make her not to regret having me. So l had strong determination to complete my education for both of us and make her porud. l was also motivated by my dad’s doubt about my ability to succeed. So l must succeed to make parents happy.

What were those things you shoved aside to achieve this?

Partying. I never went to club all through my four years. When my friends are going out, I will be like let’s just stay back at school. But I do go to eatries because I love food and I love chicken and chips. I only go there to get food but partying and clubbing, no. And boyfriends too, I didn’t have time to date anyone. I’m not saying you can’t do both but for me, I easily get distracted. I like focusing on one particular thing. I’m even close to tears because it was not easy due to the humiliation sometimes when I tried to borrow money from people or when I tried to buy books or make photocopies. There is a saying that nothing good comes easy. It wasn’t that easy and it wasn’t entirely difficult either. “One of the challenging times I personally faced was when I fell ill and had to visit the University Health Centre, the next thing I remembered was waking up in a wheelchair at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, l didn’t know what happened neither did I have the strength to ask questions. I thank God and the medical personnel and staff of the university that ensured that I was given the necessary medical attention, including provision of food.

How did you manage to turn down requests for relationship from boys all through the four years stay in achievers?

It wasn’t easy. I was just friend zoning everybody. But the boys can come now.

What was your growing up like?

Achievers is the lowest paying school I have gone to. My daddy didn’t go to school but he loves education. For him, the femalechild must have university education. Growing up wasn’t easy. I didn’t take my education serious in primary and secondary schools. All I did was just to pass and go in order to make my daddy h a p p y. But I wro t e m y JAMB o n l y once.

When I gained admission into the university, my daddy thought I was sleeping around and that I wasn’t in school. If I ask him for money, he will think I’m scammimg him and all. He has the belief that once you are a lady, guys will always come and one will be distracted. He is paranoid and protective. That’s why he thought I was sleeping with guys or doing one thing or the othe.r

But he paid your tuition

And as regards payment of school fees, he was like why did you go to Achievers? Why Owo? He was like why not places like Bowen? I’m from Ogun State. He actually thought I came here because of a guy and to just waste my life. I hope I have been able to prove to him that all I did was to face my studies throughout. It was not easy. My mum was also trying her best, selling drinks to raise money for me. Even my friends started calling me names because I like reading on my own because I don’t like distractions. They accused me of hiding my knowledge and that I’m proud. They were even like “let’s wait and see if she will emerge with first class. But glory be to God.

What was you daddy’s reaction when he got to know that you emerged the best graduating student?

He’s so happy. For my convocation, my daddy gave me money. As in, he gave me money. For him to have given me that amount of money, it showed the depth of his happiness.

After your graduation, what next?

It difficult but I really wish to get scholarships to do my Masters and Ph.D abroad, then come back to Nigeria and become a lecturer. But people don’t want me to become a lecturer. My mates were like it’s not a good paying job but I want to impart knowledge to others.

What if the scholarships do not come?

It’s left for my dad to decide because I can’t raise the money myself and I’m tired of stressing my mummy.

What is your take on the education system in Nigeria?

Nigeria is trying when it comes to education. When it comes to education, some of those people abroad can’t compete with those here in the country. For instance, in Achievers, the lecturing is of high standard just like you’ll find in federal universities. Here, you must work to get your degree. It’s not about the amount of tuition you pay.

