My father told me to stop playing football when things were tough –Onuachu

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu, in an interview with AJIBADE OLUSESAN believes the team will book its place in the 2020 African Cup of Nations Excerpts…

Your non-invitation for the two matches against Benin Republic and Lesotho in the first place almost caused chaos in Nigeria as many fans believed, with your performance for your team in Belgium, you deserved to be one of the first names on the list; did you feel wrongly treated?

I did not; the coach had already called me before the list was out and told me how I have been amazing in my club. He gave me reasons I would not be called up for the matches and I understood because we have a lot of football players around the world; the way he gave me the chance to prove myself against Egypt in my first game for the country, he also wanted to give other players the same opportunity. When he explained that, I felt it was a good idea, I agreed with him since he is the coach, he knows what is best for the team and I promised him to always keep tabs and to continue working hard.

I saw a compilation of the goals you scored in Genk, some were penalties, some with left foot, some with right foot, some were headers, why do you find it is difficult scoring goals for the national team?

It’s a football game. In the club, we play almost every week while national team is once in two or three months. It is what it is in the national team and I’m hoping that the opportunity will come and I will just put it in. I mean I have not got the clear chance to score for the national team. I wish that as I am doing that in my club, it will be good if I can achieve the same feat with the national team.

It is still hard to convince ever-demanding Nigerians you can’t explain why you aren’t scoring for the national team; they can’t understand why you are struggling for the Ea-gles with the number of goals you are scoring in Belgium…

It is football, I am not going to say I have been struggling, maybe I have not been lucky enough in front of the goal or the clear chances have not been enough; maybe when it was my turn to play, I really didn’t get chance to finish, it is nothing like struggling, sometimes, luck can be against someone too. I think I have not been lucky enough with the games I played in the national team.

Apart from being lucky, do you think your style of play in the national team is not quite helpful?

Sometimes, it depends on the player, at other times, it depends on the team. Also the player needs to adapt to the style the team is playing, the players playing with me also need to know the kind of the player they are playing with, be it a deep player or stationary player; this is what I need to put in balance which all the players should see when we are playing together.

How do you bond with your teammates, maybe the midfielders and wingers, do you sometimes tell them how you like to be served so that can they can help you with goal scoring?

We have our different patterns of play; at times as a player, you adapt to a certain pattern of play, at times as a team, you know the kind of players you are playing with, I think it depends on the communication, once you know the kind of players you are playing with, if you are a deep striker, they know they have to play the ball deep for you, and if you are a stationary one, they should know how to play for you. I feel that is how it is in football, sometimes you have the opportunity to score and at the other times, it doesn’t come.

Talking about a different kind of strikers, what kind of striker is Onuachu?

I am not the type of striker that runs deep; I am more of a box striker.

If you get to play against Benin Republic, are you making any promise to Nigerians?

Of course, as a striker, you always need to score whenever you are being called upon; whenever I have the chance to play for the national team, what comes up in my mind is to score at least one goal, but if it doesn’t come, I will keep working hard for the next one.

A lot of people don’t know that when you score you somersault, you are practically the tallest in the team, how do you manage to somersault?

A lot of people say I am tall but sometimes for me, I don’t play like a tall striker; many times I don’t have in my consideration that because I am tall there are limitations to what I can do and that influences the somersaults that I do when I score a goal. I am good with ball and can produce some of these stunts because I have been doing it since I was young.

At 26, you are doing well in your career, why did you choose a career in football?

Just like many kids home at, I found football or do I say football found me early. Like many kids around where I grew up in Lagos, I was playing street soccer; I didn’t know I was that good but people kept telling me how good I was. I didn’t appreciate that much until I got to Ebiede FC. What I experienced there prepared me properly for a life in football. Of course, it was from Ebedie I went to Europe.

Not many Nigerians knew you passed through Ebiede FC which is now regarded as one of the leading producers of talent in the country…

I will say I was fortunate to go to Ebiede; it was there things started looking up for me and my career. The funny thing is that many of my friends had been going there for trials and no one told me, but when God says it’s your time, things will happen. It wasn’t CONTINUED FROM PAGE 15 easy at first at the club because most of those who went there for trials couldn’t quite make it but I told myself I was going to work hard. The setup, the training were top notch; I had to work extra hard to be able to convince them that I am good enough. Thank God, from there I was able to secure my first contract in Europe in 2012 and here I am today.

I heard somewhere that you attempted to quit football when things weren’t going your way….

Of course, I played a lot of street football in my locality in Lagos but my dream of playing football professionally wasn’t going the way I wanted it and my father who had been supporting me so much even advised me to go and learnt a handwork or look for other jobs to take care of my life because he was getting tired of paying for my trips to match venues because of resources. I almost gave up too because there were times I wouldn’t have anything to eat and I would still want to go and train or attend competitions. But God had a different plan for me which took me to Ebiede.

How was your first time in Europe?

It wasn’t easy but I had to cope because it was a dream come true for me. I had tried to go to Europe before; I stayed in Togo for almost a year, trying to travel abroad which didn’t work out and when the opportunity came I had to do my best. I went to the feeders team of Midtjylland and I was the highest goal scorer there before I got promoted to the main team. If I look back and see what God has done for me, I thank Him.

You have been one of the hottest strikers in Europe with your heroics at Genk and it is not surprising to see you being linked with clubs across the continent, where will Onuachu be playing his football next season?

Honestly, I can’t say; only God knows what will happen tomorrow. What I am certain of is that I am still a player of Genk; I still have three years left in my current contract with them which I am ready to honour. I will continue to do my best for the team until we achieve our goal. There are clubs, there are rumours, but for me right now, I tend not to really put my head outside things, I am focusing one. We will wait until the season finishes, then will know what is next.

Coming back to the match against Benin Republic, do you think Eagles can beat them in Port Novo, considering the fact that we had to dig deep before we beat them in Uyo in the first leg?

You are going into a war with the aim of winning it; although a draw is enough for us to qualify, we are going to try and win the game so as to make our fans happy. It is not going to be an easy match; no easy match again anywhere but we are going to do our best to make sure we get the job done before we come to Lagos for the one against Lesotho.

