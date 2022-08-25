News

‘My father was abandoned because he didn’t steal public funds’

Ahead of the centennial celebration of the late football icon, Etubom Oyo Orok Oyo, in the Cross River State, the first son of the deceased, Chief Orok Oyo (Jnr.) has accused the federal government of abandoning his father who saw money but never stole public funds. Speaking with our Correspondent in Calabar on Wednesday, Oyo expressed his displeasure over the abandonment of his late father by the Federal Government, noting that he suspected that it has something to do with the principles of the late football administrator. Etubom Oyo Orok, who was popularly known as ‘Mr Football,” wouldhavebeen100 yearson27thAugust2022, having been born on that date in the year 1922 and died in 2018. “You see in Nigeria, the more money you steal, the more honour you get, and that is what my late father is suffering from, because he didn’t steal public money, so they have abandoned us.”

 

