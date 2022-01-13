My father was man of integrity –Shonekan’s son

Adeboye Edward Shonekan, the eldest son of Nigeria’s late former Head of Interim Government, Ernest Shonekan, yesterday described his father as a man of integrity who served God and humanity well during his lifetime. The young Shonekan spoke when he led the family to the palace of the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo in Abeokuta, Ogun State, to officially inform the monarch of the demise of his father, an Egba High Chief. Shonekan, who died in Lagos on Tuesday at the age of 85, held the title of Abese of Egbaland.

Speaking on the burial date for the late elder statesman, Adeboye said, the family has begun consultations with relevant authorities on the burial arrangements and dates. He noted that the family cannot unilaterally announce burial dates for late Shonekan, without input from the government and traditional institutions where he was a key stakeholder.

The son was in company of some traditional Chiefs from his late father’s country home, Itoko, in Abeokuta South Local Government of the state, to officially inform Alakein- council as customs demands. He said: “My father passed away early Tuesday, we are now going to go for consultations and we will carry his Royal Highness along, once the picture is clear we shall make further announcements.

“He was my mentor, he was a man of integrity, he was a decent man and he exemplified everything they call a through Christian, all I can do is just to aspire to be like him. “I will miss him for all those things I said, he was my mentor, someone I look up to every day, he just led by example, everything I do I used to consult him but he is not there anymore.” In his remarks, Alake recalled how he used to play squash alongside the deceased in 1984 and 1985 in Abeokuta. He described Shonekan as a proud son of Egbaland who brought peace and unity to Nigeria during his short stint in government. Alake said: “We join the global Community also in mourning a great Nigerian who for 82 days was used by God to maintain the unity of this country. “We are with you, you are not alone in all this and God will console you, we pray that God will replace Shonekan for Egba, another Egba son will do better in the mighty name of Jesus, we pray that you will surpass his own achievement too. “Once again please accept our condolences. “I remember those days I used to play squash with him, I used to beat him and he used to beat me too, he had a squash court in the house and so it was convenient to play with him, that was in the year 1984- 1985.”

