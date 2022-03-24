News

My father was my driving force – LASU best graduate

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

“My father played a great role as the driving force behind my academic excellence by setting high standards for me every semester.” These were the words of Benjamin Damilare Olowu, agraduating studentfromthe Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, wholedthepackas the Best Overall Best Graduating Student with a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average of 5.0 points at the 25th convocation of the Lagos State University (LASU).

“Each semester from my 100 Level, once my father spurred me with such an utopian target and attached a prize to it, I feel propelled to work extra harder than ever before because I know him that once he gives you a promise and you meet his target, he will surely fulfil it.

“So, my father has remained the driving force behind my striving to be the best at all times,” he added In his valedictory speech yesterday at the Buba Marwa Main Auditorium, venue of the ceremony, Olowu, whose father is a professor at the university, and mother a civil servant in the state, was full of gratitude to his father, mother and siblings for all the encouragement they gave him towards attaining academic success.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

GOPRI to FG: Don’t negotiate with bandits

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPRI), has cautioned the Federal Government against entering into any form of negotiation with suspected terrorists and bandits perpetrating violent activities in parts of the North, saying doing so will be caving in to blackmail. Specifically, members of the Initiative said […]
News

NCC partners stakeholders to boost 5G network, says Danbatta

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has said the commission has the capacity to unlock the potential of 5G technology. Speaking at webinar was jointly organised by Qualcomm and Forum Global, under the auspices of Tech Policy Talks, Danbatta said Nigeria has enjoyed the collaboration with the […]
News

You’ve remained frustrated since Umahi left you, APC replies PDP

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State has told the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that it was still in confusion and frustration since the defection of Governor Dave Umahi.   APC said for the PDP to be talking about Umahi in any of its functions shows that it was still […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica