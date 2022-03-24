My father was my driving force – LASU best graduate

“My father played a great role as the driving force behind my academic excellence by setting high standards for me every semester.” These were the words of Benjamin Damilare Olowu, agraduating studentfromthe Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, wholedthepackas the Best Overall Best Graduating Student with a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average of 5.0 points at the 25th convocation of the Lagos State University (LASU).

“Each semester from my 100 Level, once my father spurred me with such an utopian target and attached a prize to it, I feel propelled to work extra harder than ever before because I know him that once he gives you a promise and you meet his target, he will surely fulfil it.

“So, my father has remained the driving force behind my striving to be the best at all times,” he added In his valedictory speech yesterday at the Buba Marwa Main Auditorium, venue of the ceremony, Olowu, whose father is a professor at the university, and mother a civil servant in the state, was full of gratitude to his father, mother and siblings for all the encouragement they gave him towards attaining academic success.

