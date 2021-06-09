Metro & Crime

My father’s architect of modern Kogi, says son of late ex-gov Audu

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Comment(0)

Alhaji Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, son of former Governor of Kogi State, Prince Abubakar Audu, has described his late father as the architect of modern Kogi State
Speaking on their father’s legacy projects, he said the one he valued more was the establishment of the Kogi State University, now renamed Prince Abubakar Audu University and the Kogi state Polytechnic Lokoja.
He noted that this has reduced the problems faced by Kogi indigenes seeking admission into tertiary institutions.
Shaibu, who is an Executive Director at Stanbic IBTC, where he said he has worked for close to 20 years, noted that his father was renowned and recognised for his legacy projects in Kogi State.
“Some of the most important to me were the provision of Higher Educational Institutions in the State, for example, the Kogi State University which was named after him as Prince Abubakar Audu University Anyigba by the present administration of Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello and also Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Kogi State.
“Many have also described my late father as the architect of modern Kogi State, as most of the projects he started, completed, and commissioned are the foundation upon which Kogi State development was built on.
“For example, Kogi State Government House Complex, Commissioners Quarters, Phase 1 and Phase 2 Housing Estates, First and Second 200 Housing units for the Civil Servants in the state, Construction of State Secretariat, and many office complexes in Kogi State.
“Others are Obajana Cement Company, Radio Kogi Corporation, Construction of Confluence Beach Hotel where River Niger and River Benue meet, provision of water supply, and electricity to various communities in the state.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lekki shooting: Sanwo-Olu, others sued over panel’s composition

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been dragged before a Federal High Court in Lagos over the composition of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on police brutality and alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers in Lekki. In the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1572/20, the plaintiffs, Adekunle Augustine and Semion Akogwu, argued that as a party in the matter, […]
Metro & Crime

Judiciary, Ondo govt, disown ‘Fagboyegun’s allegation against CJ

Posted on Author Reporter

Babatope Okeowo, Akure   The Ondo State judiciary has described the allegation against the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu as spurious and attempt to tarnish the image of the judiciary. The Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Mrs Bolatito Ajibade, in a statement, said the allegation by Olupelumi ‘Fagboyegun’ in a viral video […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA nabs drug baron, seizes 1,330kg in Nasarawa, Edo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have apprehended a suspected wanted drug baron in Nasarawa State, Sami Ashoko. The NDLEA officials also seized 100 bags of the illicit drug weighing 1,095.3 kilograms during a raid on his warehouse filled with skunk.   The agency also arrested members of another cartel at Iyamho […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica