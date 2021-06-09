My father’s architect of modern Kogi, says son of late ex-gov Audu

Alhaji Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, son of former Governor of Kogi State, Prince Abubakar Audu, has described his late father as the architect of modern Kogi State

Speaking on their father’s legacy projects, he said the one he valued more was the establishment of the Kogi State University, now renamed Prince Abubakar Audu University and the Kogi state Polytechnic Lokoja.

He noted that this has reduced the problems faced by Kogi indigenes seeking admission into tertiary institutions.

Shaibu, who is an Executive Director at Stanbic IBTC, where he said he has worked for close to 20 years, noted that his father was renowned and recognised for his legacy projects in Kogi State.

“Some of the most important to me were the provision of Higher Educational Institutions in the State, for example, the Kogi State University which was named after him as Prince Abubakar Audu University Anyigba by the present administration of Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello and also Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Kogi State.

“Many have also described my late father as the architect of modern Kogi State, as most of the projects he started, completed, and commissioned are the foundation upon which Kogi State development was built on.

“For example, Kogi State Government House Complex, Commissioners Quarters, Phase 1 and Phase 2 Housing Estates, First and Second 200 Housing units for the Civil Servants in the state, Construction of State Secretariat, and many office complexes in Kogi State.

“Others are Obajana Cement Company, Radio Kogi Corporation, Construction of Confluence Beach Hotel where River Niger and River Benue meet, provision of water supply, and electricity to various communities in the state.”

