My father’s name opened doors for me, says Kashamu’s son

At 26, Rasheed Kashamu caused what could be termed political upset when he became member elect for Ijebu- North Constituency 1 at the Ogun State House of Assembly at the recently held general elections. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, Kashamu talked about his political journey. He also spoke of his late father, Senator Buruji Kashamu, whom he described as a mentor who nurtured him biologically and politically. Excerpts

What motivated you to venture into politics?

To be honest, let me just tell you that I have always had a passion for politics which to me is an avenue for serving the people. While growing up, I watched my late father, Senator Buruji Kashamu, relating to people. So, I learnt a lot from him; I developed the urge to serve my people from him.

Would you ascribe your recent political victory to the reputation he has built with the people or that it was basically your push that secured the victory for you?

I pushed very well but there is no way I can say that his name and goodwill didn’t help me. In fact, those were the game changers. The love I felt from the people on account of my late dad’s philanthropic gestures was so overwhelming. People didn’t really know me because my late dad kept his family away from politics but the respect and the goodwill that my father had secured from the people did a lot to open doors and shore up my support base.

Does your father’s reputation among his people put you under some form of pressure to perform when sworn in into office?

I strongly believe in doing whatever is within my capacity. For me, helping the people that I come in contact with has always been my priority. It is something that I enjoy doing. I am so passionate about it. I love doing it, so the platform that I hope to occupy soon won’t put me under any form of pressure since it affords me another opportunity to be of service to my people.

Did you encounter any form of impediment during the process leading to your emergence at the poll?

I won’t say that my emergence at the poll was a smooth sail. As for the party primary, I was returned unopposed thanks to the leadership of the party and stakeholders. But, as for the general election, definitely, the road wasn’t easy because it was not a tea party, considering the fact that a lot of people were also eyeing the same post. I defeated the incumbent who sought re-election. Definitely, I had strong and formidable opposition on my way to victory. It will interest you to know that I was the underdog in this election. That meant that I had to work extra hard to defeat the opposition. There were difficulties; there were issues but I was able to conquer them in the end.

Did the issue of age come up during the electioneering?

I mean, did your constituents feel you are too young to contest for the seat? Age was definitely a factor because we had people who said many things to that effect. People accosted me to say stuff like, ‘how old are you?’ ‘What do you know about politics?’ Many even asked what I had to offer them in terms of representation based on what they think is my limited knowledge of politics. I never allowed any of such to affect me or dampen my morale; I forged on. What I did to counter that was to display what I had to offer the people. That goes way back to the schools that I attended, the places that I have worked before. I’m sure our people looked at the fact that I am not just Kashamu’s son but one who has started to chart his own course in life. They look at all of these and decided to give me their overwhelming support and votes.

Would you describe your age as an advantage or disadvantage of some sorts?

I won’t say that it was a disadvantage or advantage but at the end of the day I emerged the winner of the election that was keenly contested by all the candidates. I am very happy that Nigeria is getting to the point where the younger generation is taking up leadership responsibilities. Youths are now getting more and more involved in the running of the affairs of our dear country. I am very happy to be part of the pioneers of that movement. I won’t look at age as a disadvantage. In fact, I want to encourage other youths to start from somewhere. At your level in your community, you can really get involved in leadership responsibility.

Did you in any way undergo some form of political tutelage from your late father?

I did because obviously most times when I came home from school, he encouraged me to be part of his series of political meetings, rallies and philanthropic activities. I saw how he organised his group, took decisions collectively with other leaders of the group as well as how he resolved issues that came up. I learnt so much from the way he related with people that came his way, coming to their levels, eating with them.

Money is one of the many essentials of politics; would it be correct that you spent so much to get elected into office?

When I decided to run, I never set out with the belief that I had to spend some certain amount to pursue the aspiration. I just ran with the vision I had for the people of Ijebu Igbo and its environs which is known as Ijebu North Constituency 1. Obviously, there is no way you’ll do that without spending money but my campaign efforts weren’t actually based on that. A lot of people know the family. My late father had a foundation, which we have been running even after his passage. We are going to see how it is going to work more for our people. So, it was not about money. People said, ‘we know his father has done a lot for us, we must support and vote for him, regardless of party affiliations.’

What areas would be your legislative focus when you are eventually sworn in?

As a lawmaker, you are basically a representative of your constituents. You are expected to make laws and perform oversight functions. So, my legislative agenda is centred on youth empowerment, enhanced community policing and promotion of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. I intend to champion a legislative framework that will vest the security of our communities, towns and villages in our traditional rulers. I will look at the popular trades that are peculiar to our people, such as timbering, cow skin trades and see how the laws can enhance their businesses. I have plans to tap into the immense opportunities that Information Communication Technology (ICT) offer our youths and students.