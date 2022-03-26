My father’s name opens some doors, shuts others – Ose Anenih

Ose Anenih, son of former national leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tony Anenih, is aspiring to represent Esan Northeast and Esan Southeast of Edo State in the House of Representatives. He spoke to ONYEKACHI EZE on his ambition. Excerpts…

It is said that your father did not introduce you into politics when he was alive, and none of you showed interest in politics before. Why now and what do you intend to do in your constituency?

That is historically inaccurate. I actually came out to run in 2010 for the same seat so this is actually the second time I am expressing interest and intent to run.

What you will do different from the person you want to replace?

Sergius Ogun is my friend and my brother. He is a brilliant House of Reps member who I think is one of the best in the current House of Reps. If I can even match him I will be more than happy. He did a lot of work; he has almost 40 bills in the House but there is still some work left undone. I think his focus was more on education and I will be tackling fundamental issues we are suffering in the constituency such as water, general insecurity and, a more specific focus on education that is relevant to the 21st century.

If you win, what will be your legislative interest?

As I just said, we will be focusing on water, security. My constituency has a problem with access to water. I know the Federal Government and state have done some work and we will be focusing on ensuring that work is sustainable and my constituency has access to free, clean healthy water. We will also be focusing on general insecurity. Currently, we have trouble traveling between towns, so even though the towns are relatively safe, travelling between towns is very unsafe.

If you can recall a couple of weeks ago, there was this deadly bank robbery that happened in Uromi, my town, where robbers came and held the town hostage for almost three hours, unchallenged. I strongly believe that the way out of this current security troubles is state police, in restructuring our security architecture, and I will be pushing very hard to make sure that is done.

Do you think you can fit into your father’s shoes, politically?

I am not trying to fit into anybody’s shoes, I think everybody has his shoes he needs to fit. He never actually contested for elective office and his own politics is slightly different from mine. I am seeking to contest specifically for legislative office because I believe that democracy is literally built on the law that State House of Assembly and House of Reps members have. Nigeria is in a precarious situation where we have seen strong men who are not really cut out for a democratic club can bring the nation to the edge. I am hoping that my tenure in the House of Representatives will safeguard our democracy a little bit more than it is currently protected.

Are you riding on your father’s back?

That is a good question. If I go into some places and the fact that I am his son, they open doors and I go into some other places and I don’t get such a warm reception, I think it balances it. I had to stand on my own pedigree. Like I said, I came out 12 years ago and I have had more than a decade to develop myself, professionally. I have two master’s degrees, I am a project manager. I have served the party for 12 years at the state and federal levels and I am not here as Chief Anenih’s son, I am here as Ose Anenih.

There is a problem of tenure management because Uromi or Edo Central, has unwritten rule, that is nobody should go beyond two terms. What I am trying to say is that there happens to be a threat to that unwritten rule. Do you think they should continue with the unwritten rule or there should be unlimited tenure in the National Assembly position? You were asking about the tensions we are experiencing between constitutional liberties and conventions. You are correct when you say there appears to be an unwritten rule where you do two terms. We call it Esan in Esan and it started in 2015 where the then Senator Ugbesia was looking to run for a third term. Personally, I want to focus specifically on my own constituency which is Esan Northeast and Southsast and on what Sergius Ogun is doing. I think this should be something to be said for honouring gentlemen like Sergius, is the ultimate gentleman and I am pleased to say that I have a support, encouragement and endorsement, and I will let my elders decide or determine how they want to deal with the larger constitutional versus conventions you hinted at. It is not something that troubles my own particular contest and I really do not want to get dragged into it because you then start worrying whether some of us having performed really well shouldn’t be allowed to go for a third or fourth term just because there is a convention. But what I will say for those of us that did not know, Esan land don’t lack competent, credible people with capacity to serve. So, even if this convention is and people are limited to two terms, we are not going to suffer for lack, or a drop in the quality of representation because every extra one man or woman knows the issue and can represents the constituency well.

