My fight against Joshua is off, says Fury

Tyson Fury has now publicly declared that he will not be fighting Anthony Joshua next. The Gypsy King set AJ a deadline of 5pm on Monday to sign the contract for their bout, but as that time passed, no paper was inked.

 

“Well guys, it’s official, D-day has come and gone,” Fury said on social media. “It’s gone past 5pm Monday, no contract has been signed. “It’s officially over for Joshua, he is now out in the cold with the wolfpack.

“Forget about it, idiot, coward, shouse, bodybuilder. “Always knew it, always knew he didn’t have the minerals to fight the Gypsy King. “Regardless of what the f you say now, I don’t really care. Good luck with your career and your life, end of, peace out.”

 

Joshua, 32, suffered a second straight loss to Ukraine’s WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk in a title rematch in Saudi Arabia last month and said he wanted to return to the ring before the end of the year.

When Fury challenged Joshua the champion also said he would select another opponent if his fellow Briton was not interested in the bout.

 

Usyk said after the fight in Jeddah that he was only interested in fighting Fury but media reports have said he will not fight again this year in order to rest and spend time with his family

 

