My finishing is still poor –Super Eagles striker, Chukwueze

Super Eagles and Villarreal striker, Samuel Chukwueze, has admitted that his finishing is still poor as he tries to improve on his overall game. He will feature for Villarreal when they play away to Liverpool today in the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League. His late equaliser at the Ceramica gave Villarreal a semifinal berth but the winger believes there’s still a lot to learn in the area of finishing.

“Villarreal is just like a family to me. “When someone sees potential in you, they will want you to grow more. “My game has improved because of the surgery and the coach is doing an amazing job for me. I think what else is remaining is just to score goals, and Emery is doing a very nice job on finishing. Finishing is the only thing that is remaining [to improve] in my football,” Chukwueze told BBC.

The 22-year old Super Eagles star also added that Villarreal have treated him like one of their own and this has helped his game grow greatly despite his injury ordeal, and has taken a lot of mental toughness to overcome. “ C o m i n g back, getting injured, doing two surgeries in a season is crazy and tough,” “When you come back from an injury and you stay out for three months, go back again and do another surgery, it is so tiring and will weaken your mentality. “If you’re not strong in the head, it’s going to weigh you down. Sometimes you get scared. Whenever you remember, you don’t want to take some risks again.”

 

Sports

Police win 4Th Osom games

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nigerian Police Force over the weekend made history by winning the 4th edition of the One Service, One Medal Games held in Abuja by amassing 71 gold, 50 silver and 31 bronze, The National Security and Civil Defence Corps emerged second with 48 gold, 31 silver and 25 bronze, Federal Fire Service were third […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: Rwandan Hakizimana is ref. for Nigeria, CAR clash

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rwandan official Louis Hakizimana has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as referee for Sunday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifying match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Les Fauves of the Central African Republic in Douala. Hakizimana will be assisted by compatriots Ambroise Hakizimana (assistant referee 1), Dieudonne Mutuyimana […]
Sports

Basketball: Tomiwa Sulaiman chosen PSAC West’s top freshman

Posted on Author Reporter

  IUP’s freshman British-born Nigerian forward, Tomiwa Sulaiman has been named the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Year, as the league announced its postseason awards Friday afternoon. The honor for Sulaiman comes as he and the Crimson Hawks head into the PSAC tournament semifinal this weekend at the […]

