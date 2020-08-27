News

My First Attempt As A DJ Horrible– DJ Sean Kilkenny

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comments Off on My First Attempt As A DJ Horrible– DJ Sean Kilkenny

My First Attempt As A DJ Horrible– DJ Sean Kilkenny

 

Sean Kilkenny has always had a deep commitment to music. From an early age he was inspired and looked up to people in the music industry, especially Festival DJs.

 

At age six, he followed DJs on Radio Disney and would call in to talk to them every day, even if that meant waking up at 5:30 in the morning. These mornings had a big impact on Sean.

 

 

At 16, Sean got his big break and the opportunity to begin hosting his own events and concerts, which he realized was the only way he was going to make it to the next level. This wasn’t easy though, he did not have the funding to host his own parties, but he knew that the local radio station did, so he set up a meeting with them and got their support.

 

 

From this moment on, Sean has amassed a massive following on social media. The events that he has hosted have only gotten larger and more impressive. He even scored a brand partnership with a drink that has helped him generate more revenue. Sean hopes to keep pushing the envelope further and plans to become a global music festival DJ.

 

Sean is now getting his career ready for the next big step, where he hopes to be a part of large festivals across the country once the COVID-19 Pandemic subsides.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG evacuates 590 Nigerians from UK, 305 from Dubai

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that 590 stranded Nigerians have been successfully evacuated from the United Kingdom (UK) and are expected to arrive Abuja and Lagos on Tuesday.   Onyeama disclosed this in his twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama, on Tuesday, as he gave an update on the evacuation process.   The […]
News Top Stories

NCAA to submit aviation restart report to PTF tomorrow

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

T he Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, has declared that the restart report for airlines and aviation industry will be submitted to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 by tomorrow.   Nuhu appealed to stakeholders that the sector is pretty close to a restart with plans to announcing […]
News

JUST IN: Nigerian scammer arrested in $50m scheme that targeted Chicago firms

Posted on Author Reporter

  A man from Nigeria has been arrested after being accused of running a $50 million scheme that targeted Chicago companies. Olalekan Jacob Ponle allegedly got an unnamed Chicago-based company to wire transfer more than $15 million. Another local company lost $2.3 million, but investigators believe the scheme is worth more than $50 million, reports […]

%d bloggers like this: