My first book will capture incredible grace of God in my life – Former US soldier, Aruwah

A Nigerian based in America, Victor Chiagozem Aruwah after recording success in many careers and professions, is adding the ‘author’ title to his list of achievements as he is set to release his new book titled ‘When Grace Suspends The Rules’.

For the retired US military officer, who turned 43 this year, becoming an author is the latest feather in his cap, as he continues to amaze the world with his multidimensional capabilities.

Aruwah, an American citizen born to Nigerian parents, had an 18-year military career and retired at the age of 33 in 2012.

A Green Beret, his professional experience included as a Senior Enlisted Advisor, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade 8th United States Army in Korea from ​2008 to 2012 where he had “oversight of all Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear training standards, with adherence to quality and safety standards, and personnel readiness of over 850 employees.”

After his retirement, he joined the United States Directorate of Public Works Installation Management Command Unit, Engineering Division based in Germany where he distinguished himself and won the Civilian Service Achievement Medal.

Even though he studied Mechanical Engineering, a discipline in which he earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees, Aruwah did not limit himself but rather expanded his frontier into entrepreneurship by founding Hotel Kurvilla Sickingen Landstuhl located in Germany’s ancient city of Nanstein Landstuhl.

He has for the past five years been working as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the 34-room hotel with complete facilities and amenities for family and individual guests. Authoring a book has further enriched his profile.

While the new book is yet to be unveiled, Aruwah has, however, dropped a hint about its subject matter in a recent interview where he said, “I’ll be publishing my book “When Grace Suspend The Rules” which will capture my many failures, successes and above all the Incredible grace of God in my life,” he said.

