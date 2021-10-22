My first role models in entertainment were masquerades – Segun Adefila

Segun Adefila, fondly called Oriade, is a notable actor, dancer, choreographer, writer, singer, poet, and theatre director. He is co-founder/artistic director of the acclaimed Crown Troupe of Africa. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about how his first encounter with masquerades during traditional festivals spurred his interest in arts and entertainment. He also bares his mind about Nollywood and other issues

Tell us about your first encounters with live theatre or the arts generally.

My first encounter with live theatre or the arts generally can be traced back to my childhood days in Omu Aran in Kwara State. Because I come from a royal family, I left Lagos, in my childhood days, to live with my paternal grandparents in Omu Aran, and we were raised in a Palace. During the masquerade festivals, the masquerades mandatorily come to the palace to pay homage to the king before they go to town with their performances. That was the first fascination for me, and not too long after this, I started moving with the masquerades as a child. My late uncle made me my own masquerade. So, I had my own masquerade, and having your own masquerades back then was like having the only bicycle as a child in the whole neighbourhood; it attracts a lot of friends to you. So, I used to have a large entourage and I used to go out around town dancing and praying and all sorts of things that masquerades are supposed to do. So, that was my first encounter. And, of course, afterwards, in my primary and secondary school days even though I was a science student all through, I was in the drama club. And my first professional experience started with a group called Black Image that was where I started professionally, before the founding of Crown Troupe.

Who were your role models?

My first role models ever, of course, were the masquerades. They were the first people I wanted to be like. I wanted to grow up to be one of the big masquerades – the real ones with all the rituals and so on and so forth. But of course, as I grew up and I came into the theatre, and I went to study Theatre Arts at the University of Lagos, I began to scrutinize or revisit the works of Hubert Ogunde and the rest of them. What Ogunde did with theatre, and particularly Fela Anikulapo did with music was what I intended or planned to do with theatre. So, I have numerous role models, from my teachers in the university, to my mentors, the directors I worked with, Ben Tomoloju, Jide Ogunade, Felix Okoli, Ojo Bakare and others. I tapped from various sources, apart from the professionals who taught me in school, because when I was in school, I was lucky to be taught in the classroom by professionals who have proven their mettle in the profession already. They were already practitioners, they were not just theorists; they were practitioners.

At what age did your passion for the theatre really take centre stage?

To be sincere, I can’t say the exact date, because as I told you, it took a span of time, from childhood with the masquerades. But professionally, I think it peaked in my early 20s. I started professionally in 1995.

Tell us about your first experience on stage…

It depends, because there is the traditional stage, with all the traditional accompaniments, and of course, there is the post-colonial stage where you are confined into a theatre, and the audience sits in front of you in a proscenium setting or theatre in the round, or whatever it is called. So, it depends, on the traditional stage, the African stage which could be anywhere, as a masquerade performer, it was in my childhood. But on the performance stage, I think, the first time I was on stage was with Black Image, when we used to go to and perform for secondary schools. That was the first time I stood in front of people – young people, of course. I was out of secondary school then, for a few years. That was the first time I stood in front of pupils to perform. The next one was at the Main Auditorium of the University of Lagos, and till tomorrow, I still have butterflies in my Tommy, before every performance.

Crown Troupe of Africa has been in existence for over two decades. What really inspired the establishment of the Troupe?

The Crown Troupe of Africa was founded 25 years ago with a group of friends and it was inspired by the desire to tell stories. First and foremost, we just like the idea of being entertainers, we wanted to dance, we wanted to sing, and we wanted to act. And we came together and decided to start something. Where we were headed we didn’t know, what we wanted to do with what we love to do, we didn’t know. We just knew that we wanted to perform. It wasn’t a question of commerce, what are we going to eat or how are we going to pay house rent or bills? No, it was purely about our desire to entertain. We just wanted to entertain. That was the first thing that drove us into it.

Would you say the purpose is being realised?

Of course, as time went on, our purpose became better defined as we grew in years. It became better defined, from just being entertainers to see how functional, which I already knew from the beginning, but it didn’t connect until I started my professional theatre career. The traditional role of the art is mainly about its functionality, so it is the beauty of the art and its functionality; it is the functionality that completes the beauty of the art. So, the idea was to tell our stories, express our passions and so on. And then we started that and as time went on, encountering the works of Fela, Bob Marley, Ogunde; these people reshaped the whole focus for us. And we said, ok, we come from a clime that is forever busy with stories – today, monkey has swallowed money; tomorrow it is snake that has swallowed it. All kinds of things keep happening in our society, so we felt we should retell these stories, things that people are aware of, our challenge is to turn it into music, dance, poetry and drama. And over the years, we have stayed faithful to that course.

Looking back, how has it been so far?

Looking back now, I think it’s been a pretty interesting adventure, and I think we have been pretty lucky because from the beginning till date we have always had guardian angels, we’ve always had people looking out for us every now and then. And of course, the challenges of acceptance was there at the beginning, when people did not understand what we were all about – young men in their early 20s and below 20s, doing nothing but deciding to just go and dance when, their mates are in the university studying something sensible, not this kind of thing that you will be dancing and singing all over the place. We faced all of that, and in the community in Bariga, Lagos, it wasn’t very popular back then, people didn’t want their kids to even hangout with us because we had nothing to show to the world to say that we were doing something serious But as time went on, with consistency and persistence, through the trials and triumphs, we never went back because it is the calling, something we wanted to do. So, we stayed focused on it, and that way we were able to weather the storm. It is still challenging but, of course, looking back now, it has been those guardian angels because there is no way we could have done it on our own.

What would you say has been the biggest achievement Crown Troupe has made so far since inception?

I don’t know about the biggest achievement, I just know that to be in existence, and to be running a dance, Theatre Company consistently for 25 years in Nigeria without constant funding is already an achievement. But having said that, every other thing that God has done through us we take it in our strides and we are proud of them. I think, to talk about the biggest achievement is too early; Crown Troupe is still a baby at 25.

Your creative expressions have been largely on stage – dance, drama – and a few productions on screen. Any plans to go into Nollywood?

I don’t want to belong to Nollywood. The name itself, I don’t like it at all because it is a huge struggle for me to deal with the fact that anything from our end must be tied to anything Western. This may sound like a broken record, but what is Nollywood? Why can’t it be Hausawood, Yorubawood or Igbowood? Why must it be Nollywood? Besides, the stage is my area of interest. Of course, the screen is also vital’ if I go into film, it won’t be Nollywood. I don’t know what Nollywood is. We’ve produced so much that we shouldn’t be anything wood but our own wood. A lot has happened to our psyche and I am not going to be part of that; I don’t intend to be part of that. I am sorry, people may not like this, but if we can stand to be counted and raise our heads up. From the days of ‘Living In Bondage’ to ‘Aje Ni Iya Mi’, and to all the beautiful works that have been produced, by the Tunde Kelanis, the Kunle Afolayans of the world, and so many others. We have done quite well. I am still dealing with the fact that they gave us the name Nigeria. Are we babies that they are naming? It is not good for our psyche as a people.

Tell us about some of your memorable experiences on stage and screen…

Every time I am involved on stage or screen, all of these instances are memorable. Like I said, for me, the performance stage is not just a stage for entertainment, it is an altar. The theatre, for me, is like a shrine, a sacred space.

Any regrets?

No regrets. I will do it again. The only regret is that I should have done this better; I should have danced more, but no regret.

