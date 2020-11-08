My focus is to reposition, fight corruption in NCPC –Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam

Rev (Dr.) Yakubu Pam is the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) and also the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Northern States and FCT. He celebrated his 100 days in office recently. In this interview with MUSA PAM, he talks about his 100 days in office, his plans and aspirations for the Commission

How would you describe the grand reception the people of Tahei Gyel in Plateau State organised in your honor recently?

I will say I appreciate and thank my people for it. I am a product of a humble background. You will understand where I am coming from. Don’t behave as if you are not part of them. I am really happy with what they have done on my behalf.

How has the journey been in the last 100 days as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission?

In every journey, you have some goals – short term and long term. For me in the short term, it is in line with the purpose of why this commission was set up, that is to make sure people travel to Jerusalem and come back safely and also to make sure that, while they are in Israel they give us a good image and we should be proud of our own country as Nigeria and so we should be proud of Nigerians outside the country.

So, that is what is our aim and what we are supposed to be doing here. When I assumed office, my immediate concern was how to make sure that Nigerians get the best of their pilgrimage to Israel. In the years before, people engaged in activities outside the established acts of the Commission and they abused it. We made sure that we restored people’s confidence and trust in the Commission in the first 100 days.

With the help of the media, we have able to reach out to the people and those who lost interest in going on pilgrimage are now coming back. Governors have also pledged to continue with the sponsorship of their people for the pilgrimage as they were doing before. Beyond restoring hope and respect of outsiders, we have done the same thing with the workers and they are happy.

Some of them are on training in Lagos as the last time they went on training was in 2018. The joy is that everyone sees the Commission as a family. My agenda has been to fight and eradicate any form of corruption in the Commission, improve and lift the image of the Commission, embark on reorientation of the mindset of the people, embark on relationship building across the nation, seek effective collaboration with the church and create a peace desk in the Commission.

You have visited Adamawa, Taraba and Kaduna states. There are crisis in most of these states. How are you going to resolve the crisis not only as the secretary of the NCPC, but as the Chairman but also as the Chairman Northern CAN?

Well to be real on ground some of the causes of this crisis are local issues that leaders didn’t attend to on time. It gave room for criminal elements to take over. You would believe with me that every community has some elements of criminalities.

So if issue of boundary adjustment and the rest are there you couldn’t resolve them on time it keeps on lingering, one day the two communities will start fighting. And then, coupled with so many others issues would crop up – such as grazing, farmer/herders clashes. There are no mechanisms to settle these things locally.

So when they blow up they begin to shake the unity of the state. They begin to destroy the strong foundation of unity of the people and there is nothing that destroys unity more than rumors. Rumor is not a reality but shadows that work more than reality! It creates division. Those who create division know what they want to achieve. So to me these are some of the causes. There could be many others.

One thing I always say is that communities must always sit down to restructure themselves in such a way that they have a primitive mechanism through which to know the cause of anything. Also, the leadership should be strong because it is all the time that the state would come to resolve issues for them. It is only the heavy and serious issues that the state should be involved in. There are local government Chairmen, when they have a free day, they don’t stay at their local government headquarters. They spend most of their time either in the state capital or Abuja.

This is wrong. As the chief executive of the local government, you should be able to take care of your people. So this problem must be handled from the grassroots. Also, what we did was to make sure that we go into the communities and make them proffer solutions by themselves. We only guide them as a parliamentary system to guide the meeting and bring out the reason for the continued fighting. We can fix it if this is the reason, and the one that is above them, the government can now come in to fix it. The communities themselves need to be well organised. If we’re well organised we will help the government. If we’re really well organised we can vote out the government! And if we are not well organised the politicians will be using us to be killing ourselves and yet we can’t vote them out, but if we organise we can vote them out, we can also vote them in. So what they want is for us to be disorganised always. So the most important thing is for us to be organized. Once we are organised we will be able to resolve our issues by ourselves. So that is my personal observations from all that is happening. The Southern Kaduna Peace Summit is already yielding results with the local committee on ground holding dialogue within the two parties, and we are moving to other parts of the country. The President has asked us to move to Taraba and Benue to handle the Tiv/Jukun crisis. We have gone to Taraba and the Governor of Benue State will give us an appointment to go to Benue any moment to also talk with the people. That is in the heart of the President, because he is worried about the Tiv and Jukun crisis and we are going into that very soon and that is our next focus.

You have a Presidential approval on National Peace building. How are you working to build peace nationally and also using pilgrimage to guide Christians to the way of salvation?

Well to me this is the same work; Jesus Christ is the Prince of Peace. He came because the world needed peace, and if we are doing this because of salvation, salvation in its own is talking about having your own spiritual peace, regaining back who you are just like the prodigal son when he went deeply to the world he was not himself. The Bible says that when he came back to himself, that means when peace came back to him. Peace does not mean that the availability of all that you needed.

It is not about wealth, not about clothes, not about anything. It is about the inner calmness. So, instead of that young man to say until I reach my father’s house until I gained myself nor, he started regaining himself when he is still outside his father’s house suffering within himself he finds one divine reorganisation. And this is what we are doing to tell people that look the devil is here to kill so we better come to terms. Many people have killed themselves and crisis have not finished.

Many ugly things have happened and still going on. So the best thing is for us to still sit down and iron out some of those things. We can combine this issue of traveling to Holy Land is also the aspect of peace so peace building work in synergy with pilgrimage. I have also discovered in this work that professionalism and genuineness of heart is very important. That is why today I can call both Christian and Muslim leaders, they will all come because they know that I am genuine. I am not pretending over what I am doing, and I am not doing it because I want to earn approval from Mr. President.

He knows that I am doing this even before I got this appointment and the only approval I need right now is not even from President but I needed more from the masses. People I have been working with are the ones I want to get approval from. Yes the president has to do so, so that I won’t be suspected of doing something else against the state. But all I need is approval from Nigerians. When they look at my life, they look at what I am doing then they say yes this man worth what is doing.

One of the problems bedeviling the pilgrimage is this issue of abscondment. When people go to the Holy Land they disappear. What is your own game plan to tackle this situation?

The issue of abscondment is a very big issue, but what we are planning for 2020 pilgrimage is to have a zero abscondment and we believed we will have it by the special grace of God because of the strategies that we have put on ground.

Like this: Like Loading...