Sports

My game improved under Benitez, says Iwobi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Super Eagles and Everton’s Alex Iwobi is confident that his game has improved under new Toffees manager Rafael Benitez, who took over the club in July. Iwobi, 25, joined Everton from boyhood club Arsenal in 2019 but has failed to truly cement himself with a role or position in the club’s starting 11 since. Under Spaniard Benitez, the Nigerian has scored one goal and provided one assist in seven appearances across all competitions for Everton this season. “I can see the improvement under the new manager because he’s vastly experienced and has worked with different players at major clubs,” Iwobi told BBC Sport Africa.

“He came in and told me the part of my game that needs improvement, and so far I can see the progress and impact. When you work under someone who’s managed top players in his career, you have to listen because the gaffer has already seen things you are only just learning.”

Iwobi came through the ranks at the Gunners, scoring 15 goals in 149 games, but the following chapter of his career at Everton, under first Marco Silva and then Carlos Ancelotti, has not gone as hoped. The former England youth international admits he has had to “step up” his game this season as the intensity at the club has risen to a higher level than he’s experienced before in his career. “This is a different level with the new manager. Personally you have to be honest with yourself and admit what part of your game must change to adapt,” he said. “I know the importance of having a consistent run at club level, so I have had to step up my game to compete here.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Serie A: Ibra’s goal sparks Milan comeback to beat Juve

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Lazio’s Patric sees red for biting Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s penalty sparked a remarkable AC Milan comeback victory against title-chasing Juventus at the San Siro. After an uneventful first half, Milan scored four unanswered second-half goals having gone 2-0 down to Juve strikes from Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo. Ibrahimovic’s 62nd-minute penalty offered hope, before Franck […]
Sports

Man United to hijack Liverpool’s move for Thiago Alcantara

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Manchester United have reportedly identified Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara as a potential transfer target. Throughout this week, the playmaker has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Liverpool before the beginning of the next campaign. The most recent claims suggest that the Spaniard, who has a year left on his contract at the […]
Sports

Nse Uko wins World Athletics U20 Championship 400m gold

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s Imaobong Nse Uko fulfilled expectations by coasting home to gold in the women’s 400m event on day four of the ongoing World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya. Nse Uko came to the Championships as the fastest among the contenders following the 51.70 seconds she ran to win the gold at the Edo 2020 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica