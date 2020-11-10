My generation on last lap, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that his generation is on the last lap, saying Nigerian youths will do well to keep the peace as it is in their own interest ultimately. He stressed that his administration inherited infrastructural deficits and has begun to address the situation.

This came as the United Nations (UN’s) Deputy Secretary- General and former Nigeria’s Minister of Environment, Hajia Amina Mohammed, described the loss of lives and level of damages done by hoodlums after the peaceful protests by the youth for an end to police brutality and scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad as disturbing.

Commenting on the recent #EndSARS protests with the mayhem and destruction of public and private property that came in its wake while receiving Muhammed in the Presidential Villa yesterday, Buhari urged the youth to keep the peace as doing so would be in their ultimate interest.

Buhari said: “Our own generation is on the last lap, we are exiting. It is in the interest of the youth to keep the peace. They want jobs, infrastructure and development. I have sent a team led by the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari to go round the country, talk to traditional rulers, who will then talk to the youth.

The views of the youth have been heard.” The President said that the current administration inherited severe infrastructural deficits, “and that is what we are fighting to correct.”

“We can’t just sit, fold our hands and do nothing. We are doing our best within the limits of resources,” he said. Buhari rued the fact that COVID-19 has shrunk the global economy, noting that “this is something you can’t see, smell, or hear,” but which has wrought devastation on lives and livelihoods round the world. On climate change, he said Nigeria was concerned about the recharge of the Lake Chad, which has great implications on security, irregular migration, and livelihoods.

The Deputy Secretary- General, in a separate interaction with the State House Correspondents on her team’s engagement with the President, said they raised the issue of the #EndSARS protests. She said: “We did raise, while we were with Mr. President, the issue around the recent challenges of #EndSARS protests that happened in the country. Young people and their demands for social justice, governance are all legitimate ones and must be done peacefully.

But we were all disturbed by the damage level, loss of lives and we continue to condole with those families who suffer those losses.” Muhammed said the UN will encourage government’s efforts in engaging the youth and addressing their demands, adding that such signalled the beginning of needed reforms in Nigeria’s security sector and investment in development.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with the government of Nigeria. We are happy today to launch the UN Plus Offer, which has to do again with supporting economic sustainability plan over the next two years so that we can respond a little bit better,” she added.

Asked where the UN stands on the shooting of protesters at Lekki Toll Gate during the protests, the UN deputy scribe said: “The UN stance is clear. Like the UN Secretary General had said in his speech, we believe everyone has a right to demonstrate peacefully for those issues they want to raise with their government. “There is a social contract in place between the government and the people and it is important to have that freedom of speech, provided it is done peacefully.

I think in the case where we heard that lives and property were lost, it was unfortunate.” She, however, pointed out that there have been series of protests around the world brought about by the effect of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that has left people jobless and hopeless, but commended the Nigerian government for her quick response.

The UN deputy scribe said the world body would be interested in government engaging the youth with a view to building back trust and confidence in order to establish a situation where social contract between the government and the people becomes firm, trustworthy and working for the benefit of the masses.”

