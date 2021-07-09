Arts & Entertainments

My girl will propose on both knees, says Wizkid

Wizkid, the Nigerian Afrobeats hit maker, has taken to social media to reveal the hurdle that any girl that seeks to marry him must cross. In a series of Snapchat posts on Tuesday, the Grammy award winner said the lady that will eventually marry him would have to buy the ring and propose to him on both knees. Wizkid also gave a shout out to the woman he’s going to spend the rest of his life with.

“Big shout out to da one ima spend the rest of my life with, whoever you are. U go try with this mad man. By the way, my girl gotta buy me a ring and propose on both knees,” the 30-year-old wrote. Wizkid’s ideas about marriage proposal run contrary to the convention and norm of Nigerian society, where roles are almost always in reversal.

It, however, somewhat goes in line with the views of Peter Edochie, veteran Nollywood actor, that Nigerian men who kneel down to propose to their women are “idiots” and “bloody fools”. Uncertainty has often tailed Wizkid’s love life as he has fathered three sons from three different women. Meanwhile, the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner has announced a 17-city tour across the United States and Canada for ‘Made in Lagos’, his hit album. In an Instagram post, the music star revealed that the tour will kick off on September 10 in Boston and end in Montreal on January 22, 2022. Major cities where the tour will take place include Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Cleveland, Chicago, and Toronto.

In a terse note that accompanied the post, the ‘Ginger’ crooner said the dates and locations of his tour in the United Kingdom and across Europe will be revealed in due course. “Made In Lagos’ tour US, UK, Europe coming up next,” he wrote. Wizkid finally released the project, which is his fourth album, in October last year — after teasing it for about two years. The 14-track project features international heavyweights like Damian Marley, Skepta, H.E.R, and Ella Mai. It also had Nigerian music stars such as Burna Boy, Tems and Terri.

