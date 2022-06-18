News

‘My goal is just to keep making great music’ says TMS new signee, Fizzyfrosh

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Talented musician, Ekwe Uchenna Valentine aka Fizzyfrosh has shared his plan after securing a multi-million dollar deal with a United Kingdom-based record label named Team More Success(TMS).
This is coming after the versatile act signed a two-year deal with TMS owned by Darvey Rucci recently.
Sharing his plans the artist, producer, and all-round entertainer said “My goal is just to keep making great music, traveling the world and touching lives positively. The only change I envisage is me getting better and better. There’s always room for improvement and with time I’ll keep making necessary changes and improving myself. My fans should expect the best of me as always. There’s a lot to come”.

Shedding more light on the label’s profile, Fizzyfrosh said “There are various artists and creators under Team More Success, with Darvey Rucci and Fizzyfrosh leading the line and clearing the path for the others to follow. We’re a group of really creative people and you’ll get to know all of us in due time. For now, it’s Fizzyfrosh and Darvey Rucci to the world”

Fizzyfrosh who had released previous singles and projects as an ex-independent artist stated that “My previous projects still stand. I own all the rights to my previously released music and even future projects. Asides from music production, my deal with Team more success focuses a lot on the lifestyle and values I bring to the table”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Passengers trapped in the bush as Abuja-Kaduna train breaks down

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hundreds of passengers on the Abuja/Kaduna train are currently stranded in Dutse, Kaduna, as the train developed faults a few minutes into the journey. Five minutes after the train departed the Rigasa Station in Kaduna, it developed a mechanical fault. Midat Joseph, an Assistant National Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), who […]
News

S’Arabia urges compliance as COVID-19 cases rise again

Posted on Author Reporter

  Saudi Arabia’s health minister said on Sunday that complacency around coronavirus restrictions had led to a notable increase in daily cases in the kingdom. Saudi Arabia recorded 270 new infections on Saturday, 105 of them in the capital Riyadh, reports Reuters. The kingdom, the largest among the six Gulf Arab states, has recorded more […]
News

2023: Lagosians want Sanwo-Olu re-elected – Survey

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Lagos State, Lagosians from all walks of life have expressed support for the second-term bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for continuity and completion of his laudable projects.   In an independent online survey carried out in all the local governments in the state, many Lagosians are in support […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica