‘My goal is just to keep making great music’ says TMS new signee, Fizzyfrosh

Talented musician, Ekwe Uchenna Valentine aka Fizzyfrosh has shared his plan after securing a multi-million dollar deal with a United Kingdom-based record label named Team More Success(TMS).

This is coming after the versatile act signed a two-year deal with TMS owned by Darvey Rucci recently.

Sharing his plans the artist, producer, and all-round entertainer said “My goal is just to keep making great music, traveling the world and touching lives positively. The only change I envisage is me getting better and better. There’s always room for improvement and with time I’ll keep making necessary changes and improving myself. My fans should expect the best of me as always. There’s a lot to come”.

Shedding more light on the label’s profile, Fizzyfrosh said “There are various artists and creators under Team More Success, with Darvey Rucci and Fizzyfrosh leading the line and clearing the path for the others to follow. We’re a group of really creative people and you’ll get to know all of us in due time. For now, it’s Fizzyfrosh and Darvey Rucci to the world”

Fizzyfrosh who had released previous singles and projects as an ex-independent artist stated that “My previous projects still stand. I own all the rights to my previously released music and even future projects. Asides from music production, my deal with Team more success focuses a lot on the lifestyle and values I bring to the table”

