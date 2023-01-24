My goal is to excel in all I do, by Fountain varsity best grad

For her outstanding performance, 21-year-old Olalere Olabisi Hadijat, a graduating student of Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State, was the cynosure of all eyes at the 12th convocation of the institution for the 2021/2022 academic session as she emerged the overall Best Graduating Student, with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.76 points.

Olalere, who graduated from the Department of Industrial and Environmental Chemistry, won 11 awards at the just concluded graduating of the faith-based university, established by the Nasrul-lahi-li Fatih (NASFAT) Society in 2007, Reacting on her academic prowess, she attributed her performance to the opportunity she had to have been taught by leading professors in her field of study. Olalere, however, narrated that she has always been a brilliant student right from her elementary and secondary schools, saying: “Although I never topped the class but was always in the range of the first three in my class.

“I graduated from Fountain University with a B.Sc Degree in Industrial and Environmental Chemistry. I had the opportunity to have been taught by top professors in my field,” she stated. On her choice or preference for a private university, she further added: “A lot was attached to my choice of a private university.

I decided to attend a private university (Fountain University) instead of public universities such as the University of Lagos (UNILAG), University of Ibadan (UI), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), among others because of incessant strikes, as I wanted to complete my education on record time without having to stay extra years due to strikes.

I wanted the duration to be nothing more than the expected four years so that I can proceed with my life after university as soon as possible. “It is a faith-based university and it allows me to have time for my religion and also work on myself. Also, the university environment, in the first instance, is conducive for learning and encourages selfstudy because as students we had everything I wanted at my reach.

“It is a university with not more than 100 students in a class so I had better access to lecturers, which I really enjoyed. “If you compare the way I read to the way other people read, I don’t think there is any correspondence at all, it was all God. I have always aspired to be the best in all I do, and it has only been by God’s grace. My constant goal is to excel.

