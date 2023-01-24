Education

My goal is to excel in all I do, by Fountain varsity best grad

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

For her outstanding performance, 21-year-old Olalere Olabisi Hadijat, a graduating student of Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State, was the cynosure of all eyes at the 12th convocation of the institution for the 2021/2022 academic session as she emerged the overall Best Graduating Student, with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.76 points.

 

Olalere, who graduated from the Department of Industrial and Environmental Chemistry, won 11 awards at the just concluded graduating of the faith-based university, established by the Nasrul-lahi-li Fatih (NASFAT) Society in 2007, Reacting on her academic prowess, she attributed her performance to the opportunity she had to have been taught by leading professors in her field of study. Olalere, however, narrated that she has always been a brilliant student right from her elementary and secondary schools, saying: “Although I never topped the class but was always in the range of the first three in my class.

 

“I graduated from Fountain University with a B.Sc Degree in Industrial and Environmental Chemistry. I had the opportunity to have been taught by top professors in my field,” she stated. On her choice or preference for a private university, she further added: “A lot was attached to my choice of a private university.

I decided to attend a private university (Fountain University) instead of public universities such as the University of Lagos (UNILAG), University of Ibadan (UI), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), among others because of incessant strikes, as I wanted to complete my education on record time without having to stay extra years due to strikes.

I wanted the duration to be nothing more than the expected four years so that I can proceed with my life after university as soon as possible. “It is a faith-based university and it allows me to have time for my religion and also work on myself. Also, the university environment, in the first instance, is conducive for learning and encourages selfstudy because as students we had everything I wanted at my reach.

 

“It is a university with not more than 100 students in a class so I had better access to lecturers, which I really enjoyed. “If you compare the way I read to the way other people read, I don’t think there is any correspondence at all, it was all God. I have always aspired to be the best in all I do, and it has only been by God’s grace. My constant goal is to excel.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

NAPPS to offer scholarships to 400,000 indigent children yearly

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has expressed the readiness of members of the association to offer scholarships to no fewer than 400,000 indigent children across the country in the next three years as part of contribution to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on education. This is as the […]
Education

FUOYE set to commence transport studies –VC

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Barring any unforeseen circumstance the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has unfolded plans and readiness to commence Transport Studies programme.   This was disclosed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina during his visit to the Headquarters of Ekiti State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC).   While addressing the Corps Commandant, Elizabeth Akinlade, […]
Education

WAEC releases 2020 SSCE 2nd series, records 39% passes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kayode Olanrewaju The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Monday announced 39.82 per cent pass in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2nd Series. The percentage were candidates, who scored credits in five subjects and above including English Language and Mathematics. No fewer than 61,509 candidates sat for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica