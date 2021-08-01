My goal’s to restore women’s confidence, pride, says Susan Esisi

Susan Esisi is the Founder and CEO of Susan Chanel Beauty spa. The firm is a skincare and cosmetology spa, which has carved a niche for itself in the Nigerian beauty industry. Esisi, who hails from the Efik tribe in Nigeria, loves to refer to herself as a Beauty Activist, one who works hard to help African women achieve desired results on their skincare and body shape. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the entrepreneur who studied Cosmetology in Thailand and Los Angeles speaks about the Vacuum Therapy and building a beauty brand in Nigeria

How did you become a Beauty expert? Was there a particular thing that got you interested in being a Cosmetologist? I developed a natural love for it. And over time, I made some body creams for my friends. When they gave me positive reviews and encouraged me, I decided to take it to another level. The name of your brand is unique. How did you arrive at the name? My native name is Kokoma and during my undergraduate days in school, my friends called me Koko Chanel. So, I took the nickname of Chanel and decided to use it and my English name together. Give us an insight into the kind of fulfillment Cosmetologists derive from their job? The ability to help someone feel good about themselves or relieve their stress gives a huge fulfillment. I feel fulfilled when I hear clients say I gave them their confidence back. Beauty has a lot to do with self esteem. No matter how vain you think these things are, you cannot dispute the fact that when someone does not feel good about a particular part of their body, it affects their personality and their total being gravely. This is why catering to the delicate African skin, restoring women’s confidence and pride is worth it. You must have worked very hard for Susan Chanel Beauty products to be recognised and known worldwide. What are the untold stories of the hurdles you had to scale before the brand became famous? I remember when I started, I was at home and had little or no help. All I had was a dream which seemed farfetched. Getting a good location to set up camp was also a struggle. But I stayed focused. I told myself that no matter what, I will give quality no matter how expensive. I am glad it worked out. How do you get ideas for the skincare or beauty products in your brand? I have always seen myself as an innovative person. I am someone who also loves to learn from others. As regards our spa treatments which includes Relaxation massage, Deep tissue massage, cellulite and G5 massage, vagina steaming, gentlemen facial, body sculpting, brightening facials, dermaperm facials, lightening body wash, post-operation care, waxing, vacuum therapy, breast firming, steaming, deluxe pedicure and manicure treatment, vagina facials, micro-blading amongst others, I have had to learn from other skincare or spa enthusiasts. To learn, did you do trainings or took courses that gave you certification that ensured that the formula you were putting together is not harmful to the body? I’m armed with knowledge from cosmetics studies in Thailand for several therapeutic techniques as well as a certificate in Los Angeles for Ombré Eyebrows. I also have other certifications, which show that my products and services are top notch quality. What are the big lessons you have learnt about the skincare/beauty business in Nigeri a have learned to be steadfast about what I do and sell. I make sure I sell good quality body products devoid of steroids and other harmful ingredients. I advise beginners in the business to avoid using harmful ingredients in their products as well. The Nigerian market likes honest reviews. So, if you have a bad product, people will definitely talk about it. So, it has taught me to always strive for the best and give clients the best product. Tell us a little about your brand Susan Chanel Beauty, SCB. It has a good presence online and physical establishment. Which started first, online or physical spa? The physical spa started before we launched online presence. Currently, we have a physical presence in Nigeria and Ghana for products and services. But we also have representatives in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain and South Africa, where our signature products can be gotten. With the Ikeja store fully taken off, by January 2018, we launched the Abuja store and few months later in November 2018, the Lekki store opened. And in May, the Accra branch was opened. We operate on Skincare products and spa services for walk in and online clients. As a brand, we are always ready to expand and we have plans of breaking ground in other countries. Social media is the hero of many businesses presently. What is your success story about social media? Social media has been extremely helpful in the marketing of SCB. It helps me reach out to my customers. It broadens my scope because the reach is beyond Nigeria. I can testify to getting a lot of customers on social media. What has been your best moment so far as an entrepreneur? Susan Chanel Beauty is known for setting trends and being the one-stop shop for all female and skincare issues. We are the trendsetter for various spa services like the Body Sculpting, which is removal of fat and Body Shaping without any surgical means. We are among the first that started the almighty Vacuum Therapy, which many ladies love. Vacuum Therapy is butt enlargement without surgical means. We heard this Vacuum Therapy is one of your best sellers. Is it true that it’s very expensive and yet ladies are crazy about it? The word expensive is relative because to some, the amount per session is not up to their pocket change while to others, it’s very expensive. The Vacuum Therapy session go as much as N150,000 and above. Yes, it’s among out best seller just like body shaper and butt pads are the rave out there. Women want to be noticed. They want to feel beautiful. They want their dress to fit when they look in the mirror. Most times, they don’t do these to attract men. Most want to enhance their body to feel comfortable and beautiful in their body. That is why many pay millions to go under the knife to have big butts. Vacuum Therapy is buttocks enlargement without surgical means. Recently, you rewarded some of your ambassadors like Laura Ikeji Kanu on her birthday. Many commended you for that and it made many ladies want to be your ambassador. Is there a reason you treat your ambassadors differently? We see our ambassad o r s l i k e f a m – i l y and it’s m o r e than just business. We make sure the ambassadors enjoy the Susan Chanel experience with quality products and spa services as well. It’s the best way to thank them for helping move the brand forward. If you are not an entrepreneur in the skincare/beauty industry, what other business or career would you have been into instead? I would have been a Customs officer. What is your business philosophy? To be focused, determined and to strive hard without giving up. What are things you do to reward your loyal customers? We have various discount periods where we celebrate customers, as well as parties during festive periods, including my birthday where the customers are invited to wine and dine. We also give out gifts at the end of the year to loyal customers. Do you look up to anyone as role model or mentor in your line of business? I look up to brands like Elizabeth Arden, Urban Skin and La Mer. Can you share your own experiences and challenges setting up a new business in Nigeria and how government can assist start-up businesses? Having a business in Nigeria is not without its faults. With various government regulations, starting a business becomes a bit difficult. There are challenges and setbacks from the government policies and regulations that keep changing daily. It would be easier if they are a bit relaxed to encourage startups with good infrastructure and low tax payments. What is your advice to those aspiring to join the beauty/Skincare industry? Be patient and always be willing to learn. The sky is definitely not the limit for this powerhouse business. Knowing the right customers, the right products. Have lots of determination, sacrifice, prayers, and work hard because hard work pays.

