My greatest achievement is service to nation, mankind- CBN spokesperson

The Director of Corporate Communications, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Isaac Okorafor, yesterday said the greatest fulfilment a man can aspire to, was service to nation and ordinary people that lacked opportunities. Okorafor, who will be retiring from the CBN on October 1, on clocking the 60-year mandatory retirement age, described pubic office as an avenue to serve nation and its people.

The CBN spokesperson, who spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the presentation of the recognition award on him by the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, Alumni Association and Abuja Chapter. Okorafo, who graduated from the Economics Department of the UNN in 1984, said: “I look at my service years in public sector from the point of view of national Service. “National Service comes above every other thing after the worshipping of God. National service takes precedence over every other thing and it’s been like that about 15 years plus.

I came from the private sector and I told my people before I left BusinessDay that I was going on national service; and that I have done. “Our country needs to be served whether we like it or not; whether we are happy or not we must continue to do whatever we can to make sure that the people of Nigeria, especially the ordinary people who do not have the opportunity some of us have; we must continue to work for the betterment of their lives.”

