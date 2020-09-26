News

My greatest achievement is service to nation, mankind- CBN spokesperson

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Director of Corporate Communications, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Isaac Okorafor, yesterday said the greatest fulfilment a man can aspire to, was service to nation and ordinary people that lacked opportunities. Okorafor, who will be retiring from the CBN on October 1, on clocking the 60-year mandatory retirement age, described pubic office as an avenue to serve nation and its people.

The CBN spokesperson, who spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the presentation of the recognition award on him by the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, Alumni Association and Abuja Chapter. Okorafo, who graduated from the Economics Department of the UNN in 1984, said: “I look at my service years in public sector from the point of view of national Service. “National Service comes above every other thing after the worshipping of God. National service takes precedence over every other thing and it’s been like that about 15 years plus.

I came from the private sector and I told my people before I left BusinessDay that I was going on national service; and that I have done. “Our country needs to be served whether we like it or not; whether we are happy or not we must continue to do whatever we can to make sure that the people of Nigeria, especially the ordinary people who do not have the opportunity some of us have; we must continue to work for the betterment of their lives.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PACAC: There’re plans to ‘demolish’ anti-graft war

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…says draft bill threat to EFCC’s existence The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, has raised the alarm over an alleged plan to “demolish” the on-going fight against corruption. According to Sagay, the alleged plot is to be executed through the instrumentality of a bill he said that had been drafted, […]
News

COVID-19: AWDROP to support FG with bore-holes in schools

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Association of Waterwell Drilling Rig Owners and Practitioners of Nigeria (AWDROP) at the weekend expressed readiness to assist the Federal Government in making schools’ environment safe for students ahead of reopening.   President of the association, Micheal Ale while addressing newsmen in Ekiti State, highlighted major significance of bore-holes’ constructions in schools and other public […]
News

Edo 2020: Tambuwal, Obaseki, others call for violence-free campaigns, election

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, his Edo State counter-art and PDP candidate in the September 19 gubernatorial election, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday called on political actors in Edo State to shun violence and embrace peace in the forthcoming gubernatorial poll. That was as the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: