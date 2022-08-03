News

My heart is aching – Wife of Nigerian beaten to death in Italy demands justice

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Charity, wife of Alika Ogorchukwu, a Nigerian beaten to death in Italy, has called on the Italian authorities to ensure that her husband gets justice. Alika, identified as a 39-year-old physically-challenged vendor, was attacked at his stall on July 29.

According to a video recording of the incident which has now gone viral, the suspect is seen tackling the victim, while some bystanders look on. The suspect is said to be a “32-year-old from Salerno”. The killing has resulted in protests, with individuals and civil society organisations (CSO) calling for justice for Ogorchukwu.

Meanwhile, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has described the incident as “brutal”, and also asked the Italian authorities to “ensure justice is served”. Speaking with BBC on Monday, Charity described the killing of her husband as “wickedness”, and said all she wants is justice. “I’m feeling very bad. My heart is aching. He’s not someone who is troublesome. This kind of thing has not happened before,” she said. “We’ve been in Italy for a long time. It’s a form of wickedness.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Teen anxiety can increase later heart attacks risk

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Researchers in Europe have said that middle-aged men who were anxious or depressed teenagers are at increased risk for heart attacks. These were some of the findings of a new study presented at a virtual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The research work presented at the meeting was typically considered preliminary until […]
News

Masari: Civil servants’re free to join party politics

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani KATSINA

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has said civil servants in the state are free to join any political party of their choice. Masari made the disclosure, at the weekend, while receiving the report of the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress committee.   He further clarified that there was a Supreme Court judgement […]
News

2023: Oshiomhole should not be taken seriously –NAFPOR

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The leadership of the Nigeria Association for Public Opinion Research (NAFPOR), Edo State Chapter, has challenged the former APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to power his presidential declaration by taking the next step of purchasing expression of interest and nomination forms to qualify him as a Presidential aspirant as mere declaration is not enough. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica