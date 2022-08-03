My heart is aching – Wife of Nigerian beaten to death in Italy demands justice

Charity, wife of Alika Ogorchukwu, a Nigerian beaten to death in Italy, has called on the Italian authorities to ensure that her husband gets justice. Alika, identified as a 39-year-old physically-challenged vendor, was attacked at his stall on July 29.

According to a video recording of the incident which has now gone viral, the suspect is seen tackling the victim, while some bystanders look on. The suspect is said to be a “32-year-old from Salerno”. The killing has resulted in protests, with individuals and civil society organisations (CSO) calling for justice for Ogorchukwu.

Meanwhile, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has described the incident as “brutal”, and also asked the Italian authorities to “ensure justice is served”. Speaking with BBC on Monday, Charity described the killing of her husband as “wickedness”, and said all she wants is justice. “I’m feeling very bad. My heart is aching. He’s not someone who is troublesome. This kind of thing has not happened before,” she said. “We’ve been in Italy for a long time. It’s a form of wickedness.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...