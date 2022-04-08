Arts & Entertainments

My heart too damaged for relationship, says Tonto Dikeh

After enduring three highly-publicised breakups, Tonto Dikeh, the controversial Nollywood actress, says she is no longer interested in a serious relationship. In a post on her Instagram story, the film star, however, disclosed that she is open to “cruising” — which may mean having sexual partners. Dikeh’s comment comes on the back of concerns by her follower who thinks she is scaring men away with her recent antics and posts on social media. The actress said the lessons learnt from her previous relationships have ” hardened and damaged” her heart. “Someone said am scaring men away, sister do you think after all I have been through, I want a man?” she wrote.

“If this happens, it will be the cherry on the icing but my heart’s too damaged and hardened to ever feel the need to want a relationship. But cruising is allowed.” Dikeh was in the public eye in September 2021 over her messy breakup with Prince Kpokpogri, the politician and anti-corruption activist.

The pair accused each other of cheating, with a series of leaked audios surfacing online to back their claims — barely three months after the actress made their affair public. Recently, Dikeh and Kpokpogri, who seemed to be getting along with their numerous confrontations, threw vocal punches at each other on Instagram. Before the politician, the actress was married to Olakunle Churchill. The pair tied the knot in 2015 but the union ended controversially two years later. The union was blessed with a son. Sometime in 2013, the Nollywood star was in a relationship with Michael Awolaja, the luxury jeweler who is fondly called Malivelihood.

 

