My house was set ablaze by Fulani herdsmen, bandits – Sunday Igboho

Police PRO: We’ve commenced investigations

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The embattled Yoruba rights activist and warlord, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a Sunday Igboho) whose house at Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital was torched by some suspected arsonists, has revealed that the deed was carried out by Fulani herdsmen and bandits.

According to report from the Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi (DSP), the house was set ablaze by yet-to-identified hoodlums at around 3.00 am, though nobody was reported injured in the incident.

In a twitter post that has gone viral, Igboho wrote: “Fulani kidnappers and bandits have burnt my former residence located at Soka, Ibadan around 3am. Those that did it will be fished out soon. Stay updated.”

However, the police account had it that: “At about 06.20 hrs of today 26/01/2021, report was received at Santo Police Station that some unidentified hoodlums came to Sunday Igboho’s house at SOKA area of Ibadan in a Hummer bus and Micra, firing sporadically, and set the house ablaze. The mini sitting room got burnt in the process while amount of other properties is yet to be estimated.

“Immediately the DPO Sanyo got wind of the incident, he contacted Fire service while he also went to the scene for on- the- spot assessment. The fire was eventually put out. Investigation has commenced into the incident while the Police is on the trail of the hoodlums.”

However, there have been insinuations that the burning of Igboho’s house might not have been connected with the burning of the Seriki Fulani of Igangan’s residence last Friday when Sunday went to effect the eviction of the Fulani from the community. He had accused the Seriki (Saliu Abdulkadri) of masterminding the kidnapping, raping and killing of many innocent persons in the Ibarapa area of the state.

