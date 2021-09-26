My humble beginnings shaped my business growth – Susan, Chanel Beauty CEO

It is definitely not everyone who starts a business that has it easy in the formative years. Time and again, starting a business particularly in this part of the world comes with big, insurmountable risks and difficulties such that only the brave and dogged brave the odds. This is the trajectory of the

founder of Susan Chanel Beauty,

Susan Esisi.

Efik by tribe, the Susan Chanel leading entrepreneur, is happily married to Washington Esisi

and the union is blessed with two lovely kids – a boy and a girl.

Narrating her odyssey in the ever dynamic beauty world, Esisi said: “Starting my business wasn’t easy. I remember when I got started, I was home and had little or no help. All I had was a dream that seemed far-fetched. Getting a good location to set up camp was also a struggle. But we are here and doing better against all odds.”

For the famous beautician, focus and marketing of quality products are largely the biggest factors to the success of the brand in the last couple of years.

Customers, she noted, are always attracted to business run on the plank of honesty and won’t hesitate to stick with any platforms that gives them value for money.

“Be steadfast about what you do and sell quality products devoid of steroids and other harmful ingredients. The Nigerian market likes honest reviews so, if you have a bad product, people will definitely talk about it. This has taught me to always strive for the best,” she added, even as she stressed the role of social media in the success she has attained thus far.

“Social media has been extremely helpful; it helps me reach out to my customers both current and potential. It broadens my scope because the reach is beyond Nigeria. I can testify to getting a lot of customers on social media,” she noted.

On what pushed her to the path of cosmetology, the beauty queen said: “I developed a natural love for it, and over time, I made some creams for my friends. So when they gave me positive reviews and encouraged me, I decided to take it to another level.”

Brand names are as important as honesty Esisi stressed earlier on and this led to the question of what informed the choice of her name, Susan Chanel Beauty.

Her response: “My native name is Kokoma and during my undergraduate years in school, my friends called me Koko Chanel. I had the nickname ‘Chanel’ so I decided to use them both.”

Pressed on to divulge some of the charity works she did in the past, the Thailand-trained beautician said: “I do not like to flaunt my philanthropic activities, whether the one I do personally, or the one undertaken by Susan Chanel, however, I can tell you that, we have been sponsoring the education of some students, providing food to those suffering hunger poverty, and economic empowerment for vulnerable members of the society.”

