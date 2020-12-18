Metro & Crime

‘My husband almost starved our deformed baby to death’

Posted on

A nursing mother, Ronke, has narrated how her husband, Bolarinwa, allegedly locked up their four months old baby for 14 days without food, hoping that he would die. The baby was not only locked for 14 days, she alleged, but she was not allowed to bathe in those days. She further alleged that her husband’s plan was for the baby to die because he was born without arms, but the baby miraculously survived. The baby is her third child, while other children were born without deformities.

Ronke, who felt that the life of her baby was still being threatened by his father, has run to members of the Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN), seeking help. Ronke narrated her ordeal to the co-founder of the organisation, Ebenezer Omejalile.

She said: “I gave birth to a baby boy without hands. My husband and my motherin- law refused to show him love. They tried to kill him by giving him a lot of poisonous things, but all proved abortive.

The baby didn’t die. And they went ahead and locked him in a room for 14 days with the hope that he would die, but God proved himself in his life. “Since I decided to take care of the baby, my husband has been misbehaving towards me. I stopped lactating after they took him away from me. Up till now, the baby has been taking formula without any financial support from his dad. They didn’t do the naming ceremony for him and they called him a monster.”

