My husband fought for Nigeria’s unity, says Lar’s wife

Former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Netherlands and wife of the Pioneer National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), late Chief Solomon Lar, Prof. Mary Lar, has called on all those in leadership authority to ensure that Nigeria remain one. She said if her husband was to be alive, he wouldn’t have been sad with the present challenges of insecurity in the country.

Lar, who stated this yesterday at COCIN Headquarters Church, during her thanksgiving service for clocking 86 years, challenged Nigerian leaders to emulate her husband who fought for the Unity and peace of Nigeria.

She said: “My husband was a true Nigerian who had the fear of God, fought for the Unity of Nigeria and he embraced all that came his way, if my hus band should return back to life now he will be sad with the present situation in the country today.

“Being a teacher throughout my life, I am not happy with what is going on in the education sector, very sad as mother to that our education sector is collapsing due to insecurity, why are they kidnapping children.

“Nigeria abandoned what is right and keep doing the wrong thing, we are all created in the image of God, our Religion and ethnicity will led us to nowhere if we don’t leave in love with one another.”

