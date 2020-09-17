Metro & Crime

My husband has STD, infected me – Wife seeks divorce

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A trader, Hahiya Zainab Mabinuori, on Thursday pleaded with a Customary Court sitting at Ile-Tuntun in Ibadan to grant her request for divorce because she is afraid of contracting Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) from her husband, Nurudeen.
Mabinuori, who resides in Muslim-Odinjo area in Ibadan, told the court that she stopped performing her role as a wife because Nurudeen has STD.
“I stopped sleeping with him because he has STD.
“Sometime in March, 2014, Nurudeen infected me.
“I got very ill. When I asked him what was going on? He said he had a boil on his private parts and that he may have transferred it to me.
“I told him to take care of his boil. He refused. I subsequently made him realise that until he seeks medical attention, I will no longer allow him to touch me again,” she alleged.
Earlier, Nurudeen, a technician, asked the court to grant his wife’s prayers for divorce.
He alleged that she was stubborn and does not respect him, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
“All the efforts made to resolve the problems I have with her has failed. She keeps frustrating peace.
“In fact, she seized my shoes and car keys and tore my cloth last week because I did not give her feeding allowance on time,” Nurudeen stated.
The President of the court, Chief Henry Agbaje, asked the couple to provide more evidence to substantiate their arguments.
He adjourned the matter until September 30 for further hearing and advised them to maintain peace.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos AG narrates how two cousins raped, killed wife of Maersk Ltd MD

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), Wednesday narrated before a Lagos High Court, Igbosere, how two cousins, raped and killed Barnadette, the Hungarian wife of the Managing Director of Maersk Nigerian Limited, Mr Gildas Tohouo-Tohouo. The two suspects: Olamilekan (Goke) Oke, 33 and Akande Adeyinka, 27, were arraigned on […]
Metro & Crime

‌ Gunmen attack Abuja community, kidnap scores

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Unknown gunmen on Thursday kidnapped scores of residents of Tungan Maje village, a community bordering the Federal Capital Territory and Niger State. The hoodlums reportedly stormed the village where they kidnapped about 20 persons after shooting sporadically in the air. Vigilantes in the community were said to have put spirited resistance against them, but the […]
Metro & Crime

Plateau shuts private hospital as patient dies

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

…17 health workers test positive   Plateau State government has shut down a private hospital, Rayfield Medical Centre, for two weeks following the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the hospital.   One patient died in the hospital while 17 of it’s health workers tested positive for coronavirus.   The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Ndam […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: