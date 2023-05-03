My Husband Hates Me For Birthing Three Females – Housewife Tells Court

A divorce-seeking woman identified as Temilade Raheed told a Mpo Grade A’ Customary Court in Ibadan, Oyo State that her husband, Adeboye Rasheed hates her for giving birth to three female children.

According to Temilade in her testimony before the court, while seeking the dissolution of her marriage, urged the court to grant her application for divorce.

”My in-laws are pushing my estranged husband to leave me for producing three girls and one boy.

“My lord, Rasheed no longer loves me because I gave birth to three girls. After my girls were born, he threw me like garbage and married another wife.

“The only one Rasheed caters for is my fourth child, who is a male,” Temilade said.

The petitioner further stated that her husband has turned her into a punching bag.

She further told the court that he has not been responsible for the welfare of the three children.

Temilade consequently prayed the court to grant her custody of all the children but order Rasheed to be responsible for their upkeep.

Mrs S.M. Akintayo, The Court President, adjourned the suit until May 26 for the respondent to open his defence.