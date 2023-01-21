Politics

My husband was instrumental to success of Obasanjo’s govt. – Titi Atiku

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta
The wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs. Titi Atiku Abubakar has attributed some of the successes recorded by the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to the hard work of her husband, Atiku Abubakar.
Atiku served as the Vice President to Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007.
Mrs Abubakar stated this at a town hall meeting with women in Ogun State on Saturday in Abeokuta, the state capital.
She explained that good governance is not new to her husband, hence, his resolve to take up the position to be Nigeria’s next president.
She noted that her husband was instrumental to the success recorded during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s eight years tenure.
According to her, Atiku played a vital role in the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and other agencies.
She described her husband as a unifier capable of fixing the various challenges facing the nation.
 

