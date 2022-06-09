My ice cream nickname from Dubai client, says E4luxury Jewellers CEO, Samson

Popular Nigerian jeweller and founder of E4luxury Jewellers, Ayodele Donye Samson, has revealed the secret behind his nickname “ice cream man”.

Ayodele Samson is one of the top Nigerian jewellers, having mastered his craft in the five years he started the business of crafting some of the world’s most beautiful creative designs on jewellery.

Ayodele Samson’s innovatory prowess has transcended the Atlantic, and it was during one of his trips abroad to deliver a gorgeous design to a client he earned the alias that has stuck to him like a leech.

“The ‘Ice Cream Man’ is a nickname derived from a business trip to Dubai when I went to the UAE to deliver a custom jewel to an artist friend, who so loved the glittering piece and its assemblage that he jokingly described it fondly as ice cream,” the E4luxury Jewellers founder stated.

The entrepreneur and top jeweller is already looking at the future of the business, with expansion, consolidation and maintaining the brand’s identity of quality as its core value.

Expansion is a proof of a healthy business venture, and it is uppermost in Ayodele Samson’s vision to expand the brand.

“The major objective is expansion, broadening the territories of the business, upholding a good reputation, and building it into a formidable family business,” stated the founder of E4luxury Jewellers.

The E4luxury Jewellers brand has become the popular choice among celebrities, who are attracted to the professionalism and trust of the company earned over the years.

“Celebrities associate with our brand because of the quality of products we offer and the class we stand for. They cannot afford to go for less as they consider cheap luxury stuff as demeaning to their status at home and abroad,” stated the founder of E4luxury Jewellers.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...