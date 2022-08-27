My incarceration retreat for fortification to-Effiong

Freed Lagos – based human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong has announced that his incarceration in Uyo Correctional Centre, Akwa IbomState, was a retreat for him to be fortified to continue his struggle in speaking for the common man. He added that he was not perturbed while in custody as his stay gave him the privilege to experience the other side of the world, saying that such had equipped him more in his activism. Effiong was released from the centre at about 7.30am on Friday to the waiting embrace of enthusiastic supporters, who had mobilised to give him a heroic welcome home.

It would be recalled that Effiong was on July 27, committed to 30 days in prison by the Akwa Ibom State Chief Judge, Justice Ekaette Obot, for action she described as contemptuous during proceeding in the libel suit instituted by the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel and Senator Effiong Bob, against Mr Leo Ekpenyong, which was on its last day for prosecution. Effiong was the defense counsel to Ekpenyong in a libel suit suits Nos HU/279/2019 and HU/273/2019 respectively.

Speaking while addressing the cheering crowd at Wellington Bassey Way Uyo, Effiong expressed appreciation to God for making the day possible, adding that history will always vindicate the just. Reviewing the whole episode, he said deception and lies may tarry for a while but there are two judges that cannot be deceived, the judge of heaven and judge of conscience.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...