News

My incarceration retreat for fortification to-Effiong

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

Freed Lagos – based human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong has announced that his incarceration in Uyo Correctional Centre, Akwa IbomState, was a retreat for him to be fortified to continue his struggle in speaking for the common man. He added that he was not perturbed while in custody as his stay gave him the privilege to experience the other side of the world, saying that such had equipped him more in his activism. Effiong was released from the centre at about 7.30am on Friday to the waiting embrace of enthusiastic supporters, who had mobilised to give him a heroic welcome home.

It would be recalled that Effiong was on July 27, committed to 30 days in prison by the Akwa Ibom State Chief Judge, Justice Ekaette Obot, for action she described as contemptuous during proceeding in the libel suit instituted by the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel and Senator Effiong Bob, against Mr Leo Ekpenyong, which was on its last day for prosecution. Effiong was the defense counsel to Ekpenyong in a libel suit suits Nos HU/279/2019 and HU/273/2019 respectively.

Speaking while addressing the cheering crowd at Wellington Bassey Way Uyo, Effiong expressed appreciation to God for making the day possible, adding that history will always vindicate the just. Reviewing the whole episode, he said deception and lies may tarry for a while but there are two judges that cannot be deceived, the judge of heaven and judge of conscience.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NCC: Nigeria’s telecoms investment hits $70bn

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) declared that the country’s telecommunications investment has hit $70 billion. This was as it stated that Nigeria’s quick exit from recession was also due to the robust growth in the telecoms sector.   Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday, said the latest […]
News

2023: I remain APC Abia Central candidate, Onuigbo insists

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

In spite of alleged substitution of his name with that of Hon. Emeka Atuma, the member representing Ikwuano/ Umuahia Federal Constituency of Abia State at the National Assembly, Hon. Sam Onuigbo, has insisted that he is still the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) forAbia Central Senatorial District. This is as he maintained […]
News

We need true leaders like Anenih, says Itulah

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

Former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Friday Obomezele Itulah, has called on present day politicians in Esan land to dissipate their energy on the issue of having a credible successor that will step into the big shoes of late Chief Tony Ahakon Anenih, rather than involving themselves in character assassination of each other. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica