My intention is to turn ex agitators into active economic players

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

The interim administrator of  Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP)  Dixon  Dikio (rtd) on Monday said that the programme under his watch was determined to turn ex-agitators into active economic players that will no longer depend on monthly stipends and handouts for survival

 

Speaking in Yenagoa when he struck a patnership deal with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to  build the capacity of ex-agitators benefitting from the amnesty programme, he enumerated the vision and strategic plans of the programme under him, saying everything was being done to reposition the scheme to achieve its original mandate of security and development of the region.

 

He explained that as a deliberate arrangement, there was an ongoing interface with key stakeholders in the region to get them involved in the overall transformation of PAP and its beneficiaries to provide the desired results.

 

Dikio, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Nneotaobase Egbe, said his management decided to approach the NCDMB because the strategic position  of the board would be an added boost in the training of ex-agitators to become entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

 

He said: “We assure NCDMB of the commitment of the PAP to be willing partners to address the core issues in the region and the general aspirations of the people all geared towards peace and development.”

 

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, thanked Dikio for the visit and assured that the board was willing to collaborate and synergize with the PAP in achieving its mandate.

