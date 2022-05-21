My interview with Museveni was a conversation not an interrogation –Adesewa Josh

Award-winning foreign correspondent and international broadcaster, Adesewa Josh, spoke to Isioma Madike about her exclusive interview with Africa’s third longest serving president, Yoweri Museveni. She also spoke about her show, Africa Matters, which airs on TRT World. According to her, the show seeks to challenge some of the longstanding Western narratives about Africa through in-depth interviews and nuanced reporting, from the eyes of the people at the heart of every story. Excerpts…

Let’s start with how you got President Yoweri Museveni to agree to an interview?

I didn’t, not really. I heard his media team had been watching my show, Africa Matters, and loved our approach of fairness and balance when covering both politics and human interest stories on the continent. So, when the time and opportunity came for an interview, he didn’t need much convincing.

President Museveni jokingly said “he’s survived all types of interviews, including what he considers interrogations” and then asked you to “bring it on” as you were about to start interviewing him. Why do you think he said that?

I can’t be too certain about why he made that comment. But, I reason it’s because in the past two decades, President Museveni’s image in the media has been shaped by a series of what many experts describe as undemocratic policies in Uganda. Where local journalists appear unable to check those policies, because they’re unable to speak freely, Western media has taken it upon itself to report on those stories. President Museveni has granted several interviews to journalists from Western media, I reckon he thought my approach won’t be any different.

And was it?

Journalists, no matter where we come from or who we work for, want the same thing-answers. How we arrive at it is what makes each one of us unique. While preparing for the interview, I watched interviews President Museveni had done with both local and international networks in the past decade. And I realised how well he has mastered the art of defensive commentary, deflection, and denial. It felt like he knew what was coming for him in every interview. Throughout those years, the questions either sounded the same or were headed in the same direction. So, my response to his “bring it on, I’ve survived all kinds of interviews including interrogations” was “Your Excellency, why don’t we have a conversation for a change?” Holding a man like the President of Uganda accountable, on his turf, won’t happen by putting him on the defensive, I realised. Instead, I opted for an interview approach that mirrors a midpoint between Oprah Winfrey and Christiane Amanpour, two women I greatly admire in my industry. And I think it worked.

What were the highlights of that interview?

I’d like to think it’s the fact that President Museveni walked away from the interview feeling like he gave away more than he normally would, because he let his guard down a little bit. I still got to ask him all of the questions he was accustomed to from international journalists, but in a way that elicited less of his usual defensive responses. For example, he explained why he keeps running for office in a way that makes you want to reason with him but at the same time wonder why it has to be him who must do the job. The interview also reveals his deep commitments to the growth and prosperity of the continent as a pan-Africanist. It sheds light on why Africa’s revolutionary leaders and founding fathers, like Museveni, fear being a bystander in the development of a country they fought for; his intolerance to dissent, freedom of speech, and much more.

Are you planning to interview more African presidents and will your approach be the same?

I can’t tell you what my approach will be, but I can assure you that I’ll ask the questions in the minds of the people and help them get the answers they’ve been looking for. After all, speaking truth to power is one of the hallmarks of good journalism. President Museveni’s not the first African president I’ve interviewed and he won’t be the last. In 2018, my exclusive interview with President Adama Barrow of the Gambia went viral in his country because the President publicly admitted he won’t be honoring a campaign promise of stepping down after three years in office, for the first time. Civil society groups in the Gambia and the opposition took to the streets for days to demand explanations, forcing President Adama Barrow to address the issue. My mission is to help my fellow Africans speak truth to their governments in the interest of our continent. And I reckon many African leaders wish to open up and speak their truth on platforms dedicated to fairness and balance, even if things don’t go their way. That’s what my show Africa Matters is positioned to do.

Tell us more about Africa Matters and how you came up with the show concept. It must have been challenging getting the network to buy into the vision?

It took years of planning, praying, and positioning. I’ve always wanted to have my own show on an international cable news network, primarily because cable news networks have a wider reach and coverage on and outside the continent. That’s a fact. Africa Matters began as a segment on TRT World’s flagship News hour about two years ago. It was designed to offer our viewers across the globe in-depth analysis of the week’s top stories in Africa. The network’s executives were aware of the importance of covering the continent and they understood they’d get the coverage right if only they let the people tell their own stories, which is where I come in. For so long, Africans were not the raconteur of their own stories. That has resulted in skewed nuances and narratives of the continent’s stories. Africa Matters seeks to unburden the pre-existing stereotype of our continent as a destitute, aid guzzling, war ridden geo-location on the world map by challenging those narratives, presenting facts where fiction has prevailed, and reporting the strides people on the continent are making against all odds, without compromising the truth.

What would you say your biggest challenges have been doing this show?

I’d say my biggest challenge has been covering Africa as a continent of 54 unique countries, because it requires both capital and talent. My team and I can only be in one location at a time and so we have to rely on a network of talented TV broadcast journalists to get the stories outside of our jurisdiction right. Unfortunately, it can be tough to find freelance journalists, who can write good TV news packages that meet the standards of many international newsrooms. Don’t get me wrong there are great TV journalists on the continent but many still need training on how to write and package news stories for international cable networks.

With this skill in hand, journalists based on the continent have an opportunity to own the stories breaking around them and shape the narrative through nuanced reporting. I’ve designed an online course to help train freelance TV journalists who wish to report for international newsrooms and will be publishing it soon. Anyone interested should stay tuned for the announcement which will be posted on all my social media platforms @adesewajosh.

I’m certain if we increase the number of highly skilled African journalists telling our stories to the international community, we have a chance to challenge the existing odd narratives about Africa and lead a new one that truly reflects the growth and strides the continent is making, against all odds.

