My job is done as sports minister, says Dare

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has said it is time for him to move on as his job as minister of the sector is done. Dare in a recent interview said the youths in Nigeria and the country’s sports sector should be bracing up for a new minister, or administrative pointman. “My job is done as sports minister; I have put in my best and I am ready to move on,” Dare said. “By the time I’m gone, nobody would say again that the sports ministry is a child’s play. Rather, Sports in Nigeria will from now on, be seen as a big business. “One of the highpoints of my tenure was the reclassification of Sports as business and the enactment of the Sports Industry Policy (SIP) which of course, is a major achievement.” The Sports Minister added that he will also be remembered for some transformative initiatives like, Adopt-an-Athlete and Adopt-a-Pitch, programmes, which has helped immensely in discovering and improving talents and rehabilitating Sports Infrastructures in the country. The improved Welfare policy for elite athletes in particular, saw Team Nigeria track and field stars like Oluwatobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Blessing Oborodudu achieve historic podium successes at the Olympic Games in Japan, World Athletics Championships in Eugene Oregon USA, and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. On the other hand, the Main Bowl and Practice pitch 1 of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, National Stadium in Surulere Lagos, Obafemi Awolowo Stadium Ibadan, Daura Mini Stadium in Katsina state, got befitting rehabilitation after being adopted by some well meaning individuals and organisations.
Related Articles
NBA names Victor Williams CEO of NBA Africa
The National Basketball Association (NBA) (www.NBA.com) on Monday named Victor Williams CEO of NBA Africa, effective Aug. 17, 2020, it was announced by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Williams, an accomplished investment banking executive with extensive experience growing businesses across the U.S. and Africa, will be based in the league’s Johannesburg office and report to […]
Latest UEFA Champions League Predictions – Group Stage
The Champions League 2021-22 has started just the other day. Still, specialists and enthusiasts are already making their guesses. By now, the competition is still in the group stage. In this article, we’ll introduce you to each group to make more accurate predictions. Great Expectations The UEFA Champions League is one of the most-watched […]
Qatar 2022: Spain pounce on Sweden shock, Portugal held by Ireland
Spain took a huge step towards next year’s World Cup in Qatar as a 1-0 win in Greece coupled with Sweden’s shock 2-0 defeat to Georgia on Thursday put Luis Enrique’s men in pole position to qualify. Pablo Sarabia’s penalty proved enough for La Roja to take all three points in Athens and move […]