My journey from mechanic workshop to music studio –Khaid

Fast-rising Nigerian artiste, Khaid, has recounted how he worked as an automobile repairer before he joined Neville Records. Neville records is a music label owned by Sydney Talker, the skit-maker. He was unveiled by the skit-maker in January 2022. Khaid, in an interview with Quincy Jones on the Echo Room podcast, said his encounter with Sydney “felt like God had answered my prayer.” The ‘Jolie’ crooner also appreciated Rema for amplifying the Chap-hop genre of music. Chap-hop is music originating from England that mixes the hip-hop genre with elements from the Chappist or steampunk subcultures and stereotypical English obsessions.

Born Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon, Khaid added that the singer “gave me the vibe and I am like it’s definitely going to prosper.” “I was about this life when I was in the street. I want people to see me this way. Thank God everybody is seeing me this way. Nobody believes I was once a mechanic,” he said. “I was discovered on Instagram. I did a Chap freestyle. A couple of weeks later, I was at my workshop when I got a message from Sydney Talker. “He liked and commented on my freestyle. I wanted to go and text him to appreciate him when I saw that he had already sent me a message. I went to his house and we made a couple of songs. “We made an EP of about five Chap songs then.”

