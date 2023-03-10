Arts & Entertainments

My journey from mechanic workshop to music studio –Khaid

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comments Off on My journey from mechanic workshop to music studio –Khaid

Fast-rising Nigerian artiste, Khaid, has recounted how he worked as an automobile repairer before he joined Neville Records. Neville records is a music label owned by Sydney Talker, the skit-maker. He was unveiled by the skit-maker in January 2022. Khaid, in an interview with Quincy Jones on the Echo Room podcast, said his encounter with Sydney “felt like God had answered my prayer.” The ‘Jolie’ crooner also appreciated Rema for amplifying the Chap-hop genre of music. Chap-hop is music originating from England that mixes the hip-hop genre with elements from the Chappist or steampunk subcultures and stereotypical English obsessions.

Born Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon, Khaid added that the singer “gave me the vibe and I am like it’s definitely going to prosper.” “I was about this life when I was in the street. I want people to see me this way. Thank God everybody is seeing me this way. Nobody believes I was once a mechanic,” he said. “I was discovered on Instagram. I did a Chap freestyle. A couple of weeks later, I was at my workshop when I got a message from Sydney Talker. “He liked and commented on my freestyle. I wanted to go and text him to appreciate him when I saw that he had already sent me a message. I went to his house and we made a couple of songs. “We made an EP of about five Chap songs then.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

The venture of the victorious

Posted on Author Amos Adesola

The journey of every human being has stories in varied lengths and differing experiences. If we look at the basics of our physical make-up, one would find that height, skin complexion and voice pitch are not the same. This is the first signifier of our multifarious peculiarities. Apart from what could be physically seen, one […]
Arts & Entertainments

Chike, Cobhams, others to perform at Tee-A’s Rhythm and Blues

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Multiple award-winning comedian and pioneer of standup comedy, Tee-A, will host a few of Nigerian R’n’B royalties at his upcoming Rhythm and Blues Concert scheduled for the fourth quarter at the Eko Hotel and Suites tomorrow. Chike, Cobhams, Style plus, PRAIZ, Alternate Sounds, and Iyanya, will be recorded as the debut headliners in the concert’s […]
Arts & Entertainments

Combating fire in museums

Posted on Author Ayodele Adewale

Museum as a custodian of objects/artifacts serve as repository of knowledge, linking the past and the present. It also shapes the journey into the future as it eliminates historical disadvantages and employs utilisation of the advantages of same. According to ICOM (2017): ‘‘Museum is a non-profit, permanent institution in the service of the society and […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica