My journey into Blockchain market – Blord

A pacesetter in the Blockchain market in Nigeria, Linus Williams Ifejika, also known as Blord, has disclosed how love for exploring new territories led him into the market which is today has turned a profit-making enterprise.

This is even as he bared his mind on his investment in the digital economy following windows thrown open as a result of digitalization.

Blord said: “I decided to explore the Blockchain market due to my passion for problem-solving and the prospects I saw in the emerging digital economy.”

Doubtless, the Blockchain market in Nigeria is witnessing a rise in participants daily as more people are now investing, making transactions and transferring funds on the platform.

Being a player in the industry, Blord recently jazzed up the market by netting a mouth- watery profit of $1.9million.

His Cryptocurrency company, B-Lord Group of Company, has also appeared on billboards on major roads of cities like Abuja, Lagos and Anambra; a telling indication of his profile in the yet-to-be-fully explored sector.

Over the years of operating in the country, he has steadily built a solid reputation for himself as an entrepreneur who has an in-depth understanding of the complexities and nuances of the Bitcoin industry.

Blord has exhibited a high level of ingenuity and has contributed his portion to the recent acceptance of Bitcoin trading in Nigeria.

In spite of the difficulties freelance digital service providers in Nigeria faced in collecting payments from overseas coupled with hyper inflation and devaluation of the Naira, Blood group CEO saw the market luring enough to venture into.

The Blord boss exhibited his superb spontaneous decision-making and astute risk taking given how he started the business at a time when many people doubted the possibility of getting returns on investment the blockchain market.

Blord founder has gone on to establish himself as a model and mentor for contemporaries and younger folks who want to venture into the blockchain industry.  He is also reputed for transparency, tenacity, strong-will and resilience.

His foray into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency has brought him both fame and fortune, facilitated the establishment of B-Lord Group of companies, a conglomerate of companies, comprising B-Lord Bitcoin Store, B-Lord Gadget Store, B-Lord Luxury Store and B-Lord Automobiles.

