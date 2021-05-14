Arts & Entertainments

My journey into the music industry – Monique B

Since she dropped her debut single titled ‘Revolving Doors’, Monique Jade Bux popularly known and referred to as ‘Monique B’ has been enjoying massive awareness from the widely reach broadcast network, BBC with a recognition as an awardee of BBC Horizons Launchpad 2020 fund and as one the many Welsh artists making an impact.

Monique B is coming a few months after the successful release of the audio and visual of her chart topping single “Revolving Doors” which has been living up to its title as it has made headlines of numerous news and has been included on the playlists of several blogs. The single ‘Revolving Doors’ featuring Reuel Elijah, which was produced by Monique B, described in three words as enlightenment, positive and a journey into stardom for her in the music industry.

The Nigerian-Wales born singer, who grew-up with her Nigerian/Jamaican grandparents, has listened to an array of different sounds from Gospel music, Soul music; Afroswing/ Afro beats Reggae & dancehall. According to her: “I literally listen to so many artists, YEBBA is one of my favourites, Lucky Daye, Deyah — I vibe with Wizkid’s album. I listen to a lot of Afro beats and reggae, my favourite artist has to be Frank Ocean.”

