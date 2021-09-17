My lawyers misled me, says controversial Sheikh, Abduljabar

Fresh insight into why lawyers in the case of blasphemy against Kano controversial cleric, Sheikh Abduljabar Nasiru Kabara, decided to withdraw their services for the Sheik has emerged. The Sheikh was said to have decided to sack the lawyers for allegedly misleading him in the case, convincing him to refuse to talk in court at the last sitting with the believe that he would be considered mentally derailed and would therefore attract a softer punishment against the expected capital punishment.

After being granted audience by the Presiding Judge, Justice Sarki Yola, to hear his own side of the story on why his lawyers were withdrawing their services, the Sheikh said his former lawyers misled him by telling him not to respond to the charges earlier filed against him at the previous sitting, a development that resulted into his keeping mute when he was made to respond to the new charges.

He said: “Two days before coming to that court for the last sitting, the lawyers came to the correctional facility where I was detained. They informed me that I was going to appear in court and that the charges would be read to me. Then they cautioned me that those charges were traps set to frame me that if I accept those allegations, I have walked into a technical suicide trap that have been set for me.

