My leadership’ll reposition APGA for 2023 polls –Njoku

Chief Edozie Njoku claims that he is the substantive National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), citing a recent judgement of Supreme Court that recognized him. In this interview, he speaks on the state of the party and what he will do to reposition APGA. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM reports

Fif Can you confirm the report on your recognition and directive from the Supreme Court for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize and deal with you as the authentic National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand alliance (APGA)?

The review of the judgement was a simple thing. An injustice was done; our lawyer saw it and now wrote to the Supreme Court panel, which was headed by Justice Mary Odili before her retirement. They sat and agreed that a terrible injustice was perpetuated. Because Odili was going, she wrote her own judgement and signed, and a few weeks after, Justice Lawal wrote his own and signed, On July 9, because of all the whole pressure going around in the Supreme Court, the other three justices wrote theirs and signed accordingly. Not just that they did their own, they released the enforcement order and the Supreme Court served it on INEC, not just to INEC chairman, but also to the commission’s secretary. Also, the unanimous judgement of the five justices was also served on INEC, together with the enforcement order.

Has there been any official communication from INEC towards this effect?

For now, we have not received any official communication from INEC because the commission was busy with the conduct of the the Osun State governorship election when this order was given. Most of their officials were busy in Osun, but the few national commissioners that I communicated with noted that the case was over.

As it stands, when are you moving into the APGA national secretariat with members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to assume office?

In the next one week, we should be able to take over the party affairs; I learnt that they are gradually leaving the place. Can anybody stand against the judgement of five justices of the Supreme Court? It is over, they are moving out and we are taking over the office by next week.

There are two presidential candidates of APGA; with the Supreme Court position, who is now the authentic presidential candidate of the party?

In your own opinion there are two presidential candidates, but from the day that the Supreme Court gave its judgement, despite the illegality that was going on then, in the eyes of anybody who understood what was going on, there is only one APGA, the masses in APGA are not involved in the crisis between Victor Oye and Edozie Njoku. As long as INEC receives and acts on the judgement, everybody will turn around and recognize the authentic presidential candidate; Chief Chekwas Okorie

Now that the pendulum has swung towards you, what measure are you putting in place to ensure that peace returns to APGA?

The first thing to do is to begin the process of bringing APGA back to its enviable position. We will begin an auditing process that would scrutinize the party leadership, starting from the time of Chekwas Okorie as national chairman. A proper audit is going to be done in the party from 2002 to date to know how APGA has functioned. The party has to move away from the past and become more transparent. We are going to have a complete audited account. We are not witch-hunting anybody but we are now moving the party to become truly a national political party.

But some stakeholders may feel that auditing the activities of past national chairmen could lead to another round of crisis. Wouldn’t it have been good to forget the past, move on and concentrate on repositioning of the party ahead of the 2023 elections?

For me, we must know how things went wrong in the party. In APGA, things have really gone wrong, we were not known this way before. I was the first vice national chairman of the party, we had a vision, we have derailed from that vision. So, you have to get all the instruments on your hand to be able to move forward. There must be complete auditing to have a correct state of the party.

The 2023 general election is very close and every stakeholder would by now be expecting preparations for the election, will the auditing come on or before the elections?

I am very happy you asked that question because I know that the auditing will not dominate our activities. It will be a minor part of what our activities would be for now. We need to enhance our structures all over Nigeria. At least 70 per cent of our candidates are those who bought forms from both our side and that of Oye. So, there is not going to be any major change, may be a few like 20 per cent change, but it’s going to be the same thing. APGA is one, things will move on naturally and we must stand on a new and solid foundation

You have been a major stakeholder in APGA, having been a member of its NWC even in the past. You also contested election on its platform. Are you not worried that APGA since its inception has only been effective in one state, and what are you going to do differently?

This is a very beautiful question, but I will say that you should ask me this same question in the next six months because I know you would provide the answer yourself. I can’t reveal our secrets to you, but remind me that I said this after the next six next months. I am assuring you that you will be clapping for us by that time

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, what advantage do you think your candidate has ahead of the others?

The advantage we have is that APGA is the political party with a very strong Igbo sentiment. Politically, the Igbo have taken their votes to the PDP in the past, but this will not happen again. We saw all the things that are happening to the Igbo today when we formed APGA. Nigeria has remained a country divided along ethnic lines. Before the merger that gave birth to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari registered the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Bola Tinubu and his group registered Alliance for Democracy (AD) and later Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). Nigeria has always been like that. We saw all those things and we formed APGA to be able to speak for our people, rather than individuals. The truth is that it is only a Fulani man, who can speak for Fulani, only a Yoruba man can speak for Yoruba and only an Igbo man can speak for the Igbo. We know how passionate we were with APGA then, but we need to go back and reenact that passion, we as Igbo need to consolidate and not to repeat the same mistake we did with PDP. We belonged to a political party that we never benefited anything from.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, APGA has attracted some high profile politicians for both governorship and National Assembly tickets. For instance, the party can boast of Great Ogboru for Delta, Gregory Ibeh for Abia, Frank Nweke for Enugu, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and many others. How do you intend to work with these candidates to achieve success for the party in the upcoming elections?

From what I have been saying, you should know that APGA spirit is in me. So, I cannot reject a thorough APGA disciple when I see one. I am not selfish. That I have not sold out for long is because of the APGA spirit in me. I could have made billions of Naira if I had wanted to sell out the spirit in me. My promise is that you will see the speed that APGA will hit the road with. I don’t want to talk much about that. People should calm down, we will put round pegs in round holes and the party will move

Are you assuring that no candidate will be dropped from the election as a result of the new order?

How can I say that? Wherever any of them is better, we go with the person. We will sit down and arrange things to move forward. If we feel that a candidate has been suppressed during election, we must do the needful and redress the injustice. It’s not going to be by name but definitely by capability to win votes and elections for the party.

What is your relationship with the only governor APGA has so far, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo?

We have a cordial relationship, we have spoken, I am the national chairman of the party and he is our only governor, so he remains very valuable to the party.

