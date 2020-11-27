My life as DPO, by Okwuobi

From personally taking charge of traffic problems to filling potholes, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ejigbo Division, Olabisi Okuwobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, has made a distinct mark among 24 DPOs who had passed through the division since it was carved out of Isolo Divisional Headquarters in 1998. Determined to make a distinct difference, DPO Okuwobi built an annex office for more effective operations, through partnership with the community. Speaking with JOY LASISI, she bares her mind on the development and other issues.

How long have you been the Divisional Police Officer of Ejigbo Station?

This is my second years at Ejigbo Divisional Headquarters and it has been wonderful moment. The community people are supportive and my officers are doing very well.

You have been able to achieve what most male Divisional Police Officers cannot achieve, and what is your advice to your female colleagues in the country?

My advice to female police officers is that, there is no different between a police man and woman. As police officers, we had the same training, even; most of the female police officers do better than the males during the training. And you don’t do police job with what differentiate us, but what you have to offer, at the same time, commitment to duty. Women police officers should not see themselves as weaker vessel; rather make effort to do our job better than the male counterparts. We should harness our resources, our logistic, operatives or manpower. By the grace of God, as women, we will be able to penetrate some areas and achieve result. In Ejigbo, the common say is, “just if Aunty Bisi catches you”, makes some bad boys to behaviour well. Some of the bad boys in the community think twice before committing crime because they know very well, that I don’t tolerate nonsense. If you are arrested for committing any crime, you will not go Scot-free. And I will say that police job is better done by women because, we are mothers and homemakers.

How are you able to achieve what no Divisional Police Officers before you have achieved?

The annex office building was achieved through, community collaboration because the people love what we are doing within the community. For me, it is a reward for our efforts in fighting crime in the community. Ordinary, Nigerians love the police; I know it because I have experienced it. All the things we used to celebrate the building dedication ceremony, from the cow, bags of rice, even the building were all given to the police by the community people freely. Some of the people want to give us two cows, but I told them, that one is enough for the occasion. I believe that the kind of relationship we have with the community is a wonderful one. The people are willing to help the police and support the station operations.

What specifically would you say led to this kind of gesture from a member of the community to have single-handedly built multi-million naira office for the station?

I will say that what brought about this kind of gesture is unbiased policing, professionalism in Ejigbo. The people know that in this Ejigbo, no matter who is involved in a case, we do our job professionally and justice for all. They also know that, if they are doing the right thing, Ejigbo station will always be there for them. We are dedicated and committed to duty in this station, quick respond to distressed calls from the community.

Will you agree that there is increase in crime since the pandemic- Covid-19, and how is your station managing the situation in Ejigbo area?

First, I will not agree to that, as result of covid-19 pandemic that there is increase in crime in the country. And how we manage crime or tackle criminality in Ejigbo, are with many strategies, like raid, patrol, stop and search, cultivation of informants. So, these are the things we put in place in policing the area and it has achieved it results. I can tell you that Ejigbo is peaceful and calm.

How was the situation in Ejigbo environment when you came, crime wise and what are the challenges?

When my friends and relations heard that I was posted to Ejigbo, they called, to tell me terrible and trembling stories about the community. I told myself, this is a job, I have signed to do. Yes, I came and there was challenge. There is challenge of cult’s activities, fighting each other every day, disturbing the peace of the residents, as they fight with machetes, bottles, stone and sometimes shoot guns to each other. Harassing innocent people and robbing them of their valuables. What I did was to cultivate informants and I divided the area into two groups. I was able to get information about the bad boys behind the cult activities in the area, street by street. My next step was picking the boys one by one, in partnership with the community people. Immediately, we picked them, we did profiling on each of them and I can tell you, we are able to calm the situation. I may say that crime rate was very high then b e c a u s e I heard a story, of one crime incident that happened then. Armed robbers visited a building, they did garri, warmed soup and eat before robbing every apartment without been interrupted. It means the situation was actually terrible but today, the story is different. I have dedicated and committed men and women who have worked tirelessly. I disturbed the officers with me a lot with work, because they saw other jobs before they chose the police work. It is a job we must do. There is no rest for them, because if they want to rest as teachers, they should go and do teaching job. Security is 24 hours, seven d ay s in a week.

