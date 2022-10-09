My life fulfilment comes from helping others grow –Amanda

Amanda Obidike is social innovator and the founder of STEMi Makers of Africa. She is a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, where she studied Business Administration. Her work and career centre around women and girls empowerment through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). She is the General Manager of the Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation, a 2022 honorary awardee of the Humanitarian Award Global, a recipient of the 2022 Innocent Chukwuma Prize for Social Entrepreneurship and Gender Empowerment; an awardee of Goldman Sachs, and also an a recipient of Techwomen100 Global Achiever. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she speaks about her work on STEM, reasons behind the various awards she has amassed, what she would do if she were the Minister of Science and Technology, among others

You are a graduate of Business Administration. Do you work or have a career in area(s) of business management or administration?

I studied Business Administration at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. I have over 10 years’ experience in managing Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs), serving as an advisory and consulting for community-based organisations and businesses in scaling their impact, using data.

You have managed to create a niche for yourself in the humanitarian space. When and how did you start this journey?

I grew up in a family that understood selflessness, going back to the years when my mum was a worker in the Church In The House (CITH) department of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

I remember my siblings and I always were waiting for my mum and being the last to leave church due to the work commitments after service. I started volunteering at 11 years old when I teach children aged 4 to 10 years old bible stories at the Good News Club.

This propelled me to serve in non-governmental space. I grew up understanding that fulfillment comes from giving my time, resources and intellect for social good.

Your main focus in community work is tech and STEM education. Do you have certification(s) in these areas? If so, list them and where you obtained them?

Yes, I do. I love STEM and look forward to a refined education system using an Africa by Us, for Us approach. I have a certification in STEM education from the Open University, UK; promastery in Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics, IBM; Python programming certification from the University of Wolverhampton; certified augmented reality expert, Global Tech Council; Java programming and MySQL: DBA certification, IBM; and applied AI Witt Deep Learning, IBM.

You are the founder of STEMi Makers Africa. Tell us about it and the kind of work you do with it?

I founded STEMi in 2018 when I realised our fragmented education system and lack of practical teaching resource tools to be integrated in a 21st century classroom. It was a call to refine instructional pedagogy for educators to move from theory based teaching to practical based learning and serving as educational mentors.

STEMi Makers of Africa is an international NGO that boosts employment, innovation and empowers talents with emerging technologies and futuref o c u s e d skills to excel in STEM pathways, so that they can contribute to the development of our changing workforce.

You were recently awarded the 2022 Honorary Award of the Humanitarian Award Global. What is the award about, and what does it mean to you?

The Humanitarian Award Global is a recognition of 50 leaders doing amazing things in their different spaces globally. It is an honour to be among that number and also it is an encouragement for us to continue with our vision to make Africa innovationally habitable for her people.

What were your achievements or what work did you do to merit the award?

This is a tough one (laughs). My response may not be specific but I remember when someone from Ghana reached out to me and informed me that she nominated me due to the work we do in bringing young women and girls into technology.

We have a Project Kuongoza mentoring programme that runs yearly across 22 African countries and three MENA nations where young women and girls are paired to subject-matter experts and coaches in the Diaspora and they mentor them, connect them to resources for their professional and personal advancements. The project also instils the confidence they need to excel in the workplace and in their communities.

The impact has been huge, and we are so thankful for the experts who devote their time, energy and resources to see our girls grow

. How would the award impact your work and career?

I love that it is gives us the visibility and the network. We want to do more.

We want prospective partner organisations to key into the mission of young talents developing lasting solutions using STEM. We also need educators to serve as knowledge panels and in-spiration to the younger generation, so that they will understand that the economic growth of our nation depends on research, innovation and development using STEM.

You were also recently awarded the Innocent Chukwuma Prize for Social Entrepreneurship and Gender Empowerment. What is the prize about, and how do you feel been a recipient of the prize?

The Innocent Chukwuma Social entrepreneurship Award is in commemoration and celebration of the life and legacy of Innocent Chukwuma, who served as the Director of Ford Foundation West Africa office from 2013 to 2021. Mr. Innocent led Ford Foundations work in the region with admirable humility, grace and exceptional knowledge of civil society and governance challenges and opportunities.

The LEAP Board unanimously agreed to create an Annual award in Innocent Chukwuma’s honour, and I am so happy to be the first recipient of this noble prize and recognition.

You are also an awardee of Goldman Sachs, and the Techwomen100 Global Achiever. Why were you given these awards?

I must say that 2020-2021 was a wonderful year of awards and recognition. I was a global 20 Goldman Sachs fellowship winner of the 10,000 women programme for running one of the most innovative tech businesses in Africa and creating a ripple effect of impact in my community.

The TechWomen100 Global, UK, was also one of those leading the way for future generations of tech talents and strengthening the rights and capabilities of adolescent girls and women to excel in STEM.

If you were the Minister of Science and Technology, how would you ensure that young people have basic training in tech and STEM education?

My vision is to break the wall of inheriting fragmented and disconnected education institutions. I will tackle this challenge from the grassroots. When I say grassroots, I mean educators and institutions. 65 to 73 per cent of educators do not have access to improved knowledge on science and technology curriculum needed to be integrated in a modern classroom or university.

If the current trends continue, by 2050, some one-third of Africans, one billion young people will lack basic proficiency in mathematics. Millions will be unemployable and unproductive.

I will look forward to reviewing existing mechanisms, bridging and establishing a framework where we can develop our human and social capital through education, reward for outstanding innovations and skills revolution, emphasising science and technology in all education institutions to contribute to the realisation of Agenda 2063 vision of a prosperous and more equitable Nigeria based on sustainable development.

What kind of Nigeria would you love to see after the 2023 elections? And what can you do to contribute to that kind of Nigeria?

I hope for a better Nigeria. We are not where we ought to be − given such amazing, brilliant and remarkable young people we have in Nigeria. I hope and pray for less ‘japa’ plans by young people, where we can rebuild our nation together with a better leadership.

Apart from your humanitarian and community works, what other job(s) or engagement(s) do you do?

Recently, I joined the UNESCO Inclusive policy lab as an expert. It is a way of lending technical proficiency in delivering a more inclusive, equity-weighted and SDG-oriental policies for organisations and countries. Through this opportunity, I translate inclusive policies, knowledge co-creation and help to draft outcome statements.

What are your future prospects? And where do you see yourself in five years?

I hope to consolidate more on the work I do. I would love to serve as a global consultant and policy expert that assist organisations and nations pivot their social impact and ensure over a 100 per cent outcome in their deliverables.

Who are your support systems, like when the stress/pressure from work comes?

And what do you like doing at your leisure?

Family is everything for me. I fall back to my mum and sister. Their word has always been a soothing balm and they help me become a better person.

For unwinding, I am more of a reserved person. I would always prefer to be indoor, watch a movie and sleep.

