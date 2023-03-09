My life in danger, Odoh cries out

Barely 72 hours to Saturday’s governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections in Ebonyi State, the state police command has withdrawn all its officers assigned to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Bernard Odoh, as his security detail.

The police command, which had on Monday declared Odoh wanted over the murder of the traditional ruler of Umuezeokaha community in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state, His Royal Highness Igboke Ewa, on Tuesday night, withdrew Odoh’s security detail. Odoh, however, raised the alarm over the withdrawal of his security detail, crying out that his life is in great danger. He said: “I wish to formally raise the alarm and draw the attention of all men of goodwill that the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police has withdrawn all officers or police operatives officially assigned to me.

“Recall that I had recently reacted to a very strange action of the state’s police command which declared me wanted alongside nine others over a murder allegation that I have already approached a court of competent jurisdiction and have consistently maintained that I know nothing about the murder of the traditional ruler. “Recall also that the Ebonyi State government had severally passed a vote of no confidence on the newly posted Commissioner of Police, Faleye Olaleye to the state, accusing him of being compromised by the opposition in the state. “Also, recall further that a few hours after the gruesome murder of my monarch, Ezeogo Christopher Igboke Ewa in cold blood at his Umuezeokoha palace, the Ebonyi State government was the first to raise an alarm and accuse me pointedly of masterminding the killing.”

Like this: Like Loading...