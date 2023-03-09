News Top Stories

My life in danger, Odoh cries out

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Barely 72 hours to Saturday’s governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections in Ebonyi State, the state police command has withdrawn all its officers assigned to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Bernard Odoh, as his security detail.

The police command, which had on Monday declared Odoh wanted over the murder of the traditional ruler of Umuezeokaha community in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state, His Royal Highness Igboke Ewa, on Tuesday night, withdrew Odoh’s security detail. Odoh, however, raised the alarm over the withdrawal of his security detail, crying out that his life is in great danger. He said: “I wish to formally raise the alarm and draw the attention of all men of goodwill that the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police has withdrawn all officers or police operatives officially assigned to me.

“Recall that I had recently reacted to a very strange action of the state’s police command which declared me wanted alongside nine others over a murder allegation that I have already approached a court of competent jurisdiction and have consistently maintained that I know nothing about the murder of the traditional ruler. “Recall also that the Ebonyi State government had severally passed a vote of no confidence on the newly posted Commissioner of Police, Faleye Olaleye to the state, accusing him of being compromised by the opposition in the state. “Also, recall further that a few hours after the gruesome murder of my monarch, Ezeogo Christopher Igboke Ewa in cold blood at his Umuezeokoha palace, the Ebonyi State government was the first to raise an alarm and accuse me pointedly of masterminding the killing.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: INEC Extends Voting In Ilorin West

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Kwara State, Malam Attahiru Garba Madami, has disclosed that the commission has extended the ongoing voting exercise to 6:00 pm in Ilorin West local government area. He attributed the decision to the late commencement of the voting process in many polling units in the Local Government area. However, […]
News

CIN set to induct 242 new members

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

No fewer than 242 members, who have qualified for the award of the Compliance Institute, Nigeria (CIN) Compliance Professional Qualifications in the examinations conducted in 2020 are to be inducted during the fourth annual induction and general meeting of the institute, billed for December 5. The 242 inductees were said to have undertaken and passed […]
News

We’re committed to food security, nutrition knowledge dissemination, Buhari tells world leaders at UN

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

President Muhammadu Buhari has told world leaders at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States, that his government was committed to food security and nutrition knowledge dissemination. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari, who reaffirmed the commitment of his government in attaining national food security, told the Food […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica