My life is in danger, says Lagos ex-deputy gov

Former Deputy Gov Alhaja Senatu Ojikutu, has alleged that her life is being threatened by some disgruntled politicians for not supporting the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

Briefing the press in Lagos yesterday, Alhaja Ojikutu, who said she sup- ported the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, for the presidential position, said she did so for equity, justice and fairness and more so that, if we claim we are one united Nigeria, it should reflect in our character and attitude, and so the Igbo also should be given opportunity to rule the country.

She explained that after the election, she has been subjected to different forms of harassment, intimidation and all forms of humiliation, even at places where she de- served honour and respect. The former deputy governor said she has promised to renounce her nationality and relocate to another country where she can live peacefully, if Tinubu wins the presidential election.