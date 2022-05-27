Metro & Crime

My life is under threat, Senator Adeyemi cries out

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

Ahead of the APC senatorial primary election in Kogi State on Saturday, an aspirant and current Senator representing Kogi west, Sen. Smart Adeyemi has complained of threat to his life and that of his family.

Senator Adeyemi is the current senator representing Kogi west and would be going back to the red chambers for the fourth term, if given the mandate.

However, the Senator who in 2019 had a smooth sail into the senate for the for a third term, seems to be having challenges from unknown persons.

Sen. Adeyemi in formal letter addressed to security agencies and made available to New Telegraph on Friday, said their lives was under threat

The two paragraphs letter read: “l make a formal and urgent report to the relevant security agencies and top security officials within and outside the country. Any threat to life should not be taken lightly. Consequently. On this premise, Nigerians and the international communities, are, by this statement duly informed that the lives of my immediate family and I are under severe threat and should any harm or eventuality come to any of us, we know those who are responsible for it and this has been duly registered in the appropriate quarters.

“As a Christian, I have no reason to blackmail anyone. I am speaking the truth and nothing but the truth. It is my firm belief that every Nigerian has a right to run, and the voice of the people will prevail. No life should therefore be threatened in the line of duty.”

 

Our Reporters

