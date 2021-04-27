Arts & Entertainments

My life revolves around my family – Vicsoleil, African-Canadian equality advocate

When he is not talking about equity, equality or empowerment for Canada’s minority black communities, Beausoleil Victor Emmanuel Mervyn will likely be showcasing development activities taking place in African communities, especially in Ghana.
But, occasionally, too, he talks about himself and his values.
“My philosophy about life is simple: Be the change you want to see in the world,” he said recently in an interview, adding: “I strive daily to be the best husband, father and community leader I can be.”
As a father, Beausoleil, who is known as Vicsoleil on Instagram, said “family is everything.”
According to him: “Words cannot express my genuine passion for husbandry and fatherhood, my two most important roles as a man. I work diligently to study and learn from my elders and apply the actionable insights I gather from the lived experiences of those that came before me.”
Vicsoleil also explained how he monitors his four children, saying: “Active leadership and demonstration is imperative for early childhood development. Children rarely completely do what you say, but they will do what they see or what you show them. Experiential learning, reading and writing, language classes, travel, family actives; educational game nights, movie nights and my children participating in my businesses and philanthropic endeavours are how I model leadership for them.”
Of the big lessons he has learned from life so far, Vicsoleil reflected: “One, it is important to keep your circle small and the walls tall. Two, it is good spiritual hygiene to not give any and everyone access to you. And three, family is the best investment in life. It is important you invest in your children every day of your life. The investment will yield dividends.”

