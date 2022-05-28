My life under threat, Sen. Adeyemi cries out

Ahead of the APC Senatorial primary election in Kogi State today, a Senatorial aspirant and current Senator representing Kogi West, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has complained of threat to his life and that of his family. Adeyemi is seeking a ticket to go back to the Red Chambers for the fourth term. However, the Senator, who in 2019 had a smooth sail into the Senate for the third term, seems to be having challenges from the unknown, as he cried out of threat to his family’s lives. Adeyemi in formal letter addressed to security agencies and copy made available to Saturday Telegraph, said his family lives are under threat.

